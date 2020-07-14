Victory Capital Becomes Signatory to United Nations-Supported Principles for Responsible Investment

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) ("Victory Capital” or the "Company”) announced today that it has become a signatory to the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI).

The PRI is the world's leading proponent of responsible investment, bringing together a global network of institutional investors committed to integrating environmental, social and governance ("ESG”) factors into their investment practices, analysis and decision-making processes.

"Each of our investment franchises follows an approach to integrating ESG considerations that best suits its autonomous investment process or the objectives of its clients,” said David Brown, CEO of Victory Capital. "Becoming a PRI signatory at the enterprise level broadens our commitment to responsible investing and enhances our ability to serve client needs while supporting the important mission and Principles of PRI.”

Earlier in 2020, Victory Capital hired David Alt, CFA, as Director of Responsible Investing. Mr. Alt is establishing a robust framework for evaluating and monitoring ESG considerations across Victory Capital’s investment franchises. Also, as chair of the Company’s proxy voting committee, Alt is coordinating how the firm votes on various shareholder resolutions and is engaging with management teams on ESG-related issues.

Victory Capital views integrating material ESG considerations alongside long-standing, disciplined investment processes as compatible with the fiduciary duty of active managers as they pursue returns or risk mitigation.

"We are pleased to welcome Victory Capital to the PRI as they further enhance their commitment to The Principles for Responsible Investment,” said Fiona Reynolds, Chief Executive Officer of PRI.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital is a diversified global asset management firm with $129.1 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2020. The Company operates a next-generation business model combining boutique investment qualities with the benefits of a fully integrated, centralized operating and distribution platform.

Victory Capital provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms and individual investors. With nine autonomous Investment Franchises and a Solutions Platform, Victory Capital offers a wide array of investment styles and investment vehicles including, actively managed mutual funds, separately managed accounts, rules-based and active ETFs, multi-asset class strategies, custom-designed solutions and a 529 College Savings Plan.

About the PRI

The PRI is the world’s leading proponent of responsible investment. It works to understand the investment implications of ESG factors and to support its international network of investor signatories in incorporating these factors into their investment and ownership decisions. The PRI acts in the long-term interests of its signatories, of the financial markets and economies in which they operate, and ultimately of the environment and society as a whole. Visit the PRI website for more details: www.unpri.org.

