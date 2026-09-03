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03.09.2026 13:48:20

Victoria's Secret & Co. Net Income Rises In Q2, Lifts FY26 Sales Outlook; Stock Falls In Pre-Market

(RTTNews) - Thursday, Victoria's Secret & Co. (VSXY) announced its financial results for the second quarter, reporting a net income of $183.05 million, or $2.18 a share, compared to last year's $16.2 million, or $0.20 a share.

Adjusted net income stood at $80.2 million compared to $26.9 million in the previous year.

Net sales increased to $1.610 billion from $1.459 billion in the prior year.

Looking ahead, the company expects fiscal year 2026 net sales to be in the range of $7.100 billion to $7.180 billion, an increase from the previously communicated guidance range of $7.030 billion to $7.130 billion.

Also, it anticipates net sales for the third quarter of 2026 to be in the range of $1.570 billion to $1.600 billion, compared to net sales of $1.472 billion for the third quarter of 2025.

VSCO was trading at $69.70, down 17.73 percent before the bell on the New York Stock Exchange.

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Trading Signals: Komax: Ein besonderer Monat

Der Maschinenbauer hat im August starke Zahlen vorgelegt und einen neuen CEO gefunden. An der Börse gönnt sich Komax nach einer geschichtsträchtigen Rallye eine Pause – schon bald könnte der nächste Schub nach oben anstehen.

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ABB, Hochtief & Schneider Electric: Welche Aktie überzeugt bei Kennzahlen und Bewertung?

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
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https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

ABB, Hochtief & Schneider Electric: Welche Aktie überzeugt bei Kennzahlen und Bewertung? BX Morningcall mit François Bloch

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Blick ins Portfolio
Bildquelle: Schweizerische Nationalbank
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Im 2. Quartal 2026 gab es nur wenig Anpassungen bei den US-Investments von NVIDIA. Dennoch hat e ...
Bildquelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com
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Bildquelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
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