Victoria Park Medispa Launches Emsculpt NEO in Canada

MONTREAL, Jan. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Victoria Park Medispa, a pioneer in the Canadian medical aesthetics industry, is pleased to be the first client for BTL Aesthetics breakthrough laser, the Emsculpt NEO.

Emsculpt NEO builds off the legacy of its predecessor EMSCULPT and is the first and only non-invasive body shaping solution to combine two energies, radio-frequency (RF) and High Intensity Focused Electro-Magnetic (HIFEM+) technology. This simultaneous combination of energy builds muscle at intensities not achievable during a voluntary workout while permanently burning fat.

The abdomen is the #1 area patients wish they could eliminate fat and build muscle, especially in a time where many gyms are closed, and clinical studies showed a 30% average reduction in subcutaneous fat and a 25% increase in muscle volume with Emsculpt NEO.

Not only is the Emsculpt NEO procedure Health Canada and FDA cleared, but it is also praised by celebs like Jenny McCarthy, Carmen Electra, Molly Sims and more!

"We are always looking to bring our clients the latest and best in proven solutions to help them look and feel their best," said Jeff Hart, Managing Partner of Victoria Park Medispa. "We have been pleased to work with BTL over the years and when we did our research into the Emsculpt NEO, we knew we wanted to bring this to our clients as soon as it was available in Canada."

"Victoria Park has been a leader in the medispa industry for over 20 years," stated David Chmel, Vice President of North American Operations for BTL Aesthetics. "We have been pleased to work with them in their mission to deliver remarkable service and solutions to their customers through their world class clinics lead by top physician specialists."

About Victoria Park Medispa

With clinics in Westmount, Downtown Montreal, Town of Mont-Royal, Montreal-East, Longueuil, Pointe-Claire, Laval, Gatineau, Ottawa, and more to come, Victoria Park Medispa has been a leader in providing the best possible treatments for skin rejuvenation, acne reduction, skin perfection, and body contouring, all in world-class clinics and in the hands of some of the most caring, discrete, and experienced professionals.

We provide aesthetic injectable treatments including Botox, Dysport, Juvederm, Restylane, Belotero, and Radiesse, performed specialists in their field for a natural looking result. Our skin rejuvenation and enhancement treatments include Forever Young BBL, Ultherapy, Vbeam, laser hair removal, PicoWay tattoo removal, Bela microdermabrasion, Emsella, and fractional laser treatments. Body sculpting and skin tightening treatments include Emsculpt NEO, CoolSculpting and Exilis. Victoria Park also has its own research center headed by Dr. Andreas Nikolis, an internationally renowned plastic surgeon.

