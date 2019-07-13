13.07.2019 00:50:00

Victoria outside K-12 support workers ratify tentative agreement

VICTORIA, BC, July 12, 2019 /CNW/ - CUPE 382, K-12 outside support workers at School District 61, reached a tentative agreement on July 11 following four sessions of bargaining that began in June. 

Logo: Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) (CNW Group/Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE))

CUPE 382 President Fred Schmidt noted that bargaining was reasonable, with no outlandish demands on either side.

"This was an amazing learning experience," said Schmidt. "It's so gratifying to come to equal outcomes at the end, and I recommend that all members get involved at some point."

The tentative agreement also incorporates the provincial framework agreement approved by the K-12 Presidents Council in September. The current K-12 agreement expired on June 30, 2019. When ratified by CUPE locals and school district boards of trustees, the collective agreement will be in effect from July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2022.

Further details of the tentative agreement will not be available until after ratification by all parties. Ratification is expected to be completed in this month.

CUPE 382 members, who provide services that support students, include Custodians, Trades, Maintenance, and Grounds. They keep schools tidy and make them a pleasant place for students to learn; clear branches, snow and ice during inclement weather; keep grounds and fields a safe place for children to play and exercise; and maintain facilities and keep schools comfortable. They provide K-12 support service in Greater Victoria at 22 K-12 schools in School District 61.

To find out more about CUPE members working in K-12, visit bcschools.cupe.ca. 

 

SOURCE Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE)

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

12.07.19
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
12.07.19
OPEC in der Sackgasse – Ölmarkt droht 2020 erneutes Überangebot
12.07.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Engie SA, EDF, Enel
12.07.19
SMI bleibt auf Konsolidierungskurs
12.07.19
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Bodenbildung auf dem Prüfstand / Kühne & Nagel – Käuferseite bereitet Ausbruch vor
10.07.19
BX Swiss TV: Anleger warten auf starke Fed Aussagen
08.07.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09.07.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: Juli 2019
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Schweizer Aktien werden nicht mehr in der EU gehandelt - Das sind die Auswirkungen
Swiss Re-Aktien nach Gerüchten um Verschiebung von ReAssure-Börsengang schwach
SMI verabschiedet sich mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich kaum bewegt -- Wall Street mit Aufschlägen -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Grün
Swiss Re-Aktie unentschlossen: Swiss Re bestätigt IPO-Aussetzung von ReAssure
Handelskrieg: USA und China reden miteinander
Banken im Blick: Warren Buffetts Berkshire erhält hunderte Millionen Dollar
Dow schliesst auf neuem Rekordstand -- SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX geht leichter aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Plus
Portfoliomanager Mark Mobius: "Ich liebe Gold"
Daimler-Aktie gibt ab: Neue Gewinnwarnung veröffentlicht
EMS-CHEMIE trotz Umsatzrückgang mit höherem Gewinn - Aktie springt an

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI verabschiedet sich mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich kaum bewegt -- Wall Street mit Aufschlägen -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Grün
Der SMI rutschte weiter ins Minus ab. Der DAX befand sich in einem impulsarmen Handel auf Richtungssuche. Nach seinem Rekordstand am Vortag legte der Dow Jones erneut zu. Die asiatischen Börsen präsentierten sich in Grün.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB