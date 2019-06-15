Victoria Mallett Appointed as the New Assistant Branch Manager / Associate Broker of the Coeur d'Alene, ID Office of Professional Realty Services International

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho, June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Professional Realty Services International announced the appointment today of Victoria Mallett as the new Assistant Branch Manager of the Coeur d'Alene, ID office. Mallett will also provide contract review and broker support for the company's offices throughout Idaho.

"Victoria brings over 10 years experience and has been working with our Idaho Designated Broker, Bette Zerba, for the last several months in preparation for this appointment. She will be serving as the Assistant Branch Manager of our Coeur d'Alene, ID office while also serving as an additional Associate Broker for several of our other offices in Idaho assisting with complex contract scenarios, contract review and compliance." said JW Webb, company CEO and Founder. "I am excited for Victoria to officially join our management team and I am equally excited for our Idaho Agent Partners to work with her."

Professional Realty Services International is based in Spokane, WA. The company currently manages offices and brokers in over 100 markets throughout the U.S. and Canada

