02.10.2022 00:07:00

VICTORIA BECKHAM AND MYTHERESA HOST AN INTIMATE DINNER AT GIRAFE TO CELEBRATE PARIS FASHION WEEK

PARIS, Oct. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Last night, Victoria Beckham and Mytheresa hosted an intimate dinner in Paris to celebrate their successful ongoing relationship and Victoria Beckham's Spring Summer 2023 show and Paris Fashion Week debut.

The event took place at the scenic marine brewery Girafe, where guests enjoyed traditional French fare and sipped on Don Julio infused cocktails, whilst enjoying breathtaking views of the iconic Eiffel tower.

Victoria Beckham x Mytheresa

Darren Gerrish

Girafe, Paris

https://we.tl/t-ViDurafOE3

Guests included:

David Beckham
Romeo Beckham
Cruz Beckham
Harper Beckham
Gigi Hadid
Edward Enninful
Eva Longoria
Karlie Kloss
Juergen Teller
Imran Amed
Pernille Teisbaek
Leia Sfez
Camille Charriere
Isabela Grutman
Derek Blasberg
Tylynn Nguyen
Jo Ellison
Anders Christian Madsen
Marie-Pierre Lannelongue
Beka Gvishiani

Victoria Beckham, Creative Director Victoria Beckham
Marie LeBlanc, CEO Victoria Beckham
Michael Kliger, CEO Mytheresa
Tiffany Hsu, VP Womenswear & Kidswear Buying Mytheresa

About Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham founded her eponymous fashion label in 2008. Developed at her London atelier, the brand launched with a series of form-fitting dresses and has expanded to include a ready-to-wear, footwear and eyewear line. The designs are an adaptation of Victoria's own personal style to the needs and desires of the global audience. A true wardrobe, the distinctive pieces are bold, refined and effortlessly versatile, featuring the finest craftsmanship and materials.

In 2019 the first Victoria Beckham collection in collaboration with fitness and lifestyle brand Reebok launched and later that year Victoria Beckham Beauty was established, featuring clean formulations and high-performance solutions for dynamic individuals everywhere.

With offices in London and New York and a flagship store in Mayfair, the brand has won critical acclaim alongside multiple industry awards including Best Designer Brand and Brand of the Year at the BFC's Fashion Awards. In addition to victoriabeckham.com, the Victoria Beckham brand is carried in more than 250 stores in 52 countries worldwide.

About Mytheresa

Mytheresa is one of the leading global luxury fashion e-commerce platforms shipping to over 130 countries. Founded as a boutique in 1987, Mytheresa launched online in 2006 and offers ready-to-wear, shoes, bags and accessories for womenswear, menswear and kidswear. In 2022, Mytheresa expanded its luxury offering to home décor and lifestyle products with the launch of the category "Life". The highly curated edit of over 200 brands focuses on true luxury brands such as Bottega Veneta, Burberry, Dolce&Gabbana, Gucci, Loewe, Loro Piana, Moncler, Prada, Saint Laurent, Valentino, and many more. Mytheresa's unique digital experience is based on a sharp focus on high-end luxury shoppers, exclusive product and content offerings, leading technology and analytical platforms as well as high quality service operations. The NYSE listed company reported €747.3 million GMV in fiscal year 2022 (+21.3% vs. FY21). (https://investors.mytheresa.com).

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/victoria-beckham-and-mytheresa-host-an-intimate-dinner-at-girafe-to-celebrate-paris-fashion-week-301638387.html

SOURCE Mytheresa

