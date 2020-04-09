+++ Verpassen Sie keine attraktiven Barrier Reverse Convertibles mehr! Melden Sie sich heute noch zu unserem neuen Newsletter an. +++ -w-
09.04.2020 13:30:00

VICI Properties Announces Release Date for First Quarter 2020 Results

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) ("VICI Properties” or the "Company”) announced today that it will release its first quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, April 30, 2020 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast on Friday, May 1, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).

Conference Call and Webcast

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 833-227-5837 (domestic) or 647-689-4064 (international). An audio replay of the conference call will be available from 1:00 p.m. ET on May 1, 2020 until midnight ET on August 5, 2020 and can be accessed by dialing 800-585-8367 (domestic) or 416-621-4642 (international) and entering the passcode 4665615.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available in listen-only mode through the "Investors” section of the Company’s website, www.viciproperties.com, on May 1, 2020, beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call on the Company’s website and will continue for one year.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties’ national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 28 gaming facilities comprising over 40 million square feet and features approximately 15,600 hotel rooms and more than 180 restaurants, bars and nightclubs. Its properties are leased to industry leading gaming and hospitality operators, including Caesars Entertainment Corporation, Century Casinos Inc., Hard Rock International, JACK Entertainment and Penn National Gaming, Inc. VICI Properties also owns four championship golf courses and 34 acres of undeveloped land adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip. VICI Properties’ strategy is to create the nation’s highest quality and most productive experiential real estate portfolio. For additional information, please visit www.viciproperties.com.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Alcon 50.94
2.35 %
CS Group 8.31
1.79 %
UBS Group 9.42
1.62 %
LafargeHolcim 37.12
1.45 %
ABB 17.43
1.28 %
Geberit 407.90
-0.97 %
Swisscom 509.80
-1.89 %
Roche Hldg G 305.95
-2.08 %
Nestle 101.90
-2.21 %
The Swatch Grp 196.95
-2.40 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

10:30
RWE – im Erholungsmodus
10:00
From Shopping to Dividends to Travel, Changes Likely
09:16
Vontobel: derimail - Callable BRCs auf Gaming Unternehmen
08:21
Weekly Hits: Disruptive Technologie – Der Fortschritt geht weiter / Adobe, Salesforce, Logitech – Die Home-Office-Ausstatter / Rohstoffmonitor – März 2020
08:18
Wie viel Risiko gehen die Anleger vor dem Osterwochenende?
06.04.20
Handelswoche beginnt mit deutlichen Pluszeichen | BX Swiss TV
06.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11:14
Schroders: Coronavirus and the economy: a Q&A with Keith Wade
08.04.20
Schroders: Coronavirus: the views from our private assets experts
07.04.20
Schroders: A new social contract - sustainable investing during the Covid-19 crisis
mehr
Handelswoche beginnt mit deutlichen Pluszeichen | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

ABB-Aktie fällt: Moody's senkt Rating
Wall Street bau Gewinne bis zum Handelsende aus -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit Abgaben -- Asiens Börsen enden uneinheitlich
Roche muss bei Risdiplam länger auf FDA-Urteil warten - Aktie schwächer
Im Kampf gegen Corona: Pharma-Konkurrenten werden zu Partnern
Tesla-Aktie letztlich freundlich: Tesla kürzt in USA Gehälter und streicht Löhne bei beurlaubten Arbeitern
Santhera-Aktie mit zweistelligem Kursplus: Frisches Geld beschafft
SMI rutscht ins Minus -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
CS-Aktie im Plus: Credit Suisse halbiert Dividendenvorschlag
Microsoft als beste Tech-Aktie: Trotz oder gerade wegen Pandemie ein Profiteur?
Givaudan-Aktie tiefer trotz Wachstum im ersten Quartal - Dividendenpraxis bestätigt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI rutscht ins Minus -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt kommt es zu Gewinnmitnahmen. An der deutschen Börse schrumpfen die Aufschläge. An den Börsen in Fernost sind hauptsächlich Kursgewinne zu beobachten.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB