|
16.12.2024 08:30:00
Vicat - Finalization of the cooperative agreement with the US DOE for the development of the Lebec Net Zero project including a CCS system
- Finalization of the cooperative agreement with the US Department of Energy (DOE), Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations, for the development of the Lebec Net Zero project, including a CO2 capture, transport and storage system
- DOE funding to cover up to 50% of the phase 1 investment, up to a maximum project investment of $500 million
- By combining the various decarbonization levers, Lebec Net Zero will enable an emissions reduction of around 950,000 metric tons of CO2 per year.
The Vicat Group announces that its North American subsidiary, National Cement Company of California Inc, has signed a cooperative agreement with the US Department of Energy (DOE), – Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations, for the development of the Lebec Net Zero (LNZ) project at the Lebec cement plant in California.
The cooperative agreement commits up to $500 million, contributing to up to 50% of the phase 1 cost to finance the project.
The LNZ project includes the construction of a CO2 sequestration facility, known as Carbon Capture and Storage, with an annual capacity of around 950,000 metric tons of CO2, i.e., almost all the cement plant's emissions.
The LNZ project will also make it possible to increase the consumption of alternative fuels via locally sourced biomass agricultural byproducts and to reduce the clinker rate through the production of cement based on calcined clays.
This project aims to demonstrate that a combination of different decarbonization levers can reduce an existing cement plant's CO2 emission to zero. As a result, the Lebec plant will produce carbon-neutral cement.
Initial activity in the first phase of the project involves carrying out a preliminary engineering study (Pre-Front End Engineering and Design study) and setting up a Community Advisory Body in charge of relations with local communities. This phase will run through Q1 2026.
Guy Sidos, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said:
"This decision by the US Department of Energy demonstrates the relevance and realism of the Vicat Group's decarbonization roadmap. I welcome this decision by the American authorities to support National Cement, because without public funding, this project would not be possible. I congratulate the National Cement teams on this first step.”
Contacts
|Investor relations contact
Pierre Pedrosa
Tel.: +33 (0)6 73 25 98 06
pierre.pedrosa@vicat.fr
|Press contact
Raphael Hinninger
Tel.: +33 (0)7 61 74 86 52
raphael.hinninger@vicat.fr
About the Vicat Group
For 170 years, Vicat has been a leading player in the mineral and biosourced building materials industry. Vicat is a group listed on the Euronext Paris market, part of the SBF 120 Index, and is under the majority control of the founding family. Committed to a trajectory that will make it carbon-neutral across its value chain by 2050, the Vicat Group now operates three core lines of business: Cement, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregates, as well as related activities. The Vicat Group is present in 12 countries spanning both developed and emerging markets. It has close to 10,000 employees and generated consolidated sales of €3,937 million in 2023. With its strong regional positions, Vicat is developing a circular economy model beneficial for all and consistently innovating to reduce the construction industry’s environmental impact.
Attachment
Nachrichten zu Vicat-Ciments Vicat SA
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Vicat-Ciments Vicat SA
Die Assetklasse Private Debt erklärt | BX Swiss TV
Private Debt: Die rasant wachsende Anlageklasse mit grossem Potenzial für Investoren und Unternehmen!
Im Experteninterview mit Kirsten Bode von Muzinich & Co und Olivia Hähnel von der BX Swiss erfahren Sie, warum Private Debt eine spannende Alternative zur traditionellen Kreditfinanzierung ist. Die Anlageklasse ermöglicht Investoren eine sinnvolle Diversifikation, bietet attraktive Illiquiditätsprämien und zeichnet sich durch eine geringe Volatilität aus. Gleichzeitig profitieren mittelständische Unternehmen von flexiblen Finanzierungslösungen, um Wachstum und Projekte voranzutreiben. Insbesondere in Europa hat sich der Markt in den letzten zehn Jahren verdreifacht und bietet über neue Fondsmodelle auch Privatanlegern Zugang. 2025 könnte ein entscheidendes Jahr für Private Debt werden – dank sinkender Zinsen und steigender Nachfrage. Ein absolutes Muss für alle, die ihre Anlagestrategie um zukunftsträchtige Optionen erweitern wollen!
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
|13.12.24
|Schroders: Outlook 2025: Festverzinsliche Wertpapiere
|12.12.24
|Schroders: Outlook 2025: Private Markets
|12.12.24
|Schroders: Outlook 2025: Aktien
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNotenbanken im Fokus: SMI und DAX leichter erwartet -- Asiens Börsen in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt dürften zurückhaltend in die neue Woche starten. Die asiatischen Börsen präsentieren sich am Montag schwächer.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}