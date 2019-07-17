Vibes Recognized as a Leader in Second Gartner Magic Quadrant for Mobile Marketing Platforms

CHICAGO, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vibes has been named a Leader in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Mobile Marketing Platforms* research report. Vibes' shift into the Leaders quadrant is based on the company's ability to execute and the completeness of its vision. Vibes is one of four companies to be included in the Leaders quadrant of the report.

The report states "CMOs surveyed in Gartner's 2018-2019 CMO Spend Survey allocate, on average, 6.4% of total marketing expense budgets to mobile marketing, with 68% of CMOs expecting to increase this investment in 2019." We believe this is an indicator that demand continues to increase for mobile marketing platforms like Vibes.

Vibes launched in 1998 to connect people with the brands they love through mobile devices. Twenty years later, the company is at the top of the marketing technology stack, leading the charge in mobile engagement. Vibes broadens the scope of mobile to reach beyond a base-level app by tapping channels including messaging, push notifications, mobile wallet, as well as conversational commerce via chatbots inside messaging apps.

"We've been changing the way that brands engage and connect with customers for 20 years, and we believe this recognition validates both the impact of our platform and Vibes' role as an industry innovator," said Jack Philbin, co-founder and CEO at Vibes. "Our AI-driven mobile marketing platform is crucial to our technological dominance, and our mobile messaging heritage sets us apart from other platforms. As we continue to break new ground in conversational commerce, we're honored to be leading the mobile marketing pack."

Vibes' platform has direct connectivity to carrier networks, which lets it uniquely support SMS and MMS, Mobile Wallet, and data analytics. We believe the company's new Leaders position in the Magic Quadrant for Mobile Marketing Platforms is due to the introduction of new capabilities in 2019, including:

Conversational Analytics , the industry's first Natural Language Processing (NLP) solution, extracts deep consumer insights from the unstructured messaging content to help marketers see which mobile experiences provide meaningful connections with consumers. Conversational Analytics and Advanced Analytics are both solutions available within the Vibes AI-Driven Marketing Suite .

, the industry's first Natural Language Processing (NLP) solution, extracts deep consumer insights from the unstructured messaging content to help marketers see which mobile experiences provide meaningful connections with consumers. Conversational Analytics and Advanced Analytics are both solutions available within the . Vibes Everywhere Commerce, a next generation product built to support multichannel mobile campaigns versus app-centric programs. This product enables marketers to more -readily connect with consumers at their moment of mobile interest and optimize their multichannel journey.

Today's consumer brands – from fast food chains and restaurants to apparel stores – are facing stiff competition. Brands with brick-and-mortar storefronts need to find new ways to remain competitive and relevant with their customers in the digital world, and bridging the gap between the in-store and digital experience is a top priority. Vibes addresses this problem by connecting people with their favorite brands, driving them to redeem loyalty offers in-store through SMS, MMS, RCS, push notifications and mobile wallet.

Click here to download a complimentary copy of the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Mobile Marketing Platforms report.

*Gartner Magic Quadrant for Mobile Marketing Platforms, Mike McGuire, Charles Golvin, 15 July 2019

About Vibes

Vibes enables marketers to deliver compelling and profitable mobile engagement conversations. The Vibes Mobile Engagement Platform lets marketers easily manage all mobile communication channels including text messaging, push notifications, Apple Wallet, Google Pay, messaging apps, and mobile web campaigns — all through a single interface. With a world-class NPS score of +75, Vibes is a customer-first company, serving brands such as Chipotle, Discover, Lane Bryant, PetSmart, and Allstate. To learn more about Vibes, visit www.vibes.com.

