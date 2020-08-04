04.08.2020 12:30:00

VIAVI Releases New Test and Alignment Software for the L3Harris Technologies XG Series Radios

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV) today announced the release of Auto-Test for the L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) XG-25M, XG-25P, and XG-15P radios on the VIAVI 3920B Radio Test Platform and 8800SX Digital Radio Test Set.

Viavi Logo

The collaborative development enables automated test and alignment of the best-in-class L3Harris XG-25M, XG-25P, and XG-15P two-way radios. These Auto-Test applications perform fast, repeatable, and accurate alignment and test matching the L3Harris maintenance specification.

VIAVI's radio test products support all L3Harris public safety radios along with the industry's most comprehensive automated test solutions for the L3Harris XL-200P, XL-185P, TP9400, TP9300, TP9100, XG-75P, XG-75Pe, XG-25P, XG-15P, P7300, P5500, TM9400, TM9300, TM9100, XG-75M, XG-25M, M7300, and M5300 radio families.

"The VIAVI and L3Harris relationship spans over a decade to provide the Land Mobile Radio industry with high-quality, easy-to-use lab, bench, and field test equipment for network infrastructure and subscriber radios," said Edward Latimer, Director of Product Management, Radio Test, VIAVI. "This new capability further highlights the commitment by L3Harris and VIAVI to provide solutions for the public safety community."

In public safety and professional communications, L3Harris is a leading supplier of assured communications systems and equipment for public safety, federal, utility, commercial and transportation markets — with products ranging from the most advanced IP voice and data networks, to next-generation, secure public safety-grade LTE (Long-Term Evolution) solutions for voice, video and data applications, to industry-leading multiband, multimode radios.

VIAVI is a global leader of test and measurement equipment for critical communications, offering a broad selection of integrated, portable testing equipment and solutions across a variety of industries, including public safety, homeland security, tactical military and paramilitary, private security, utilities, railroads, public transportation, and hospitals.

About VIAVI
VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV) is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. We help these customers harness the power of instruments, automation, intelligence and virtualization to Command the network. VIAVI is also a leader in light management solutions for 3D sensing, anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, and defense applications. Learn more about VIAVI at www.viavisolutions.com. Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.

