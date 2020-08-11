Viance Launches DesignWood.com Website

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Viance, a leading innovator in the wood protection industry, is proud to announce the debut of a new website, designwood.com. The new site features the benefits of Viance's colorant for DesignWood® pre-colored, preservative treated wood.

"Pre-colored treated wood has transformed the Canadian market in the past decade and the concept is also growing in popularity with US contractors and DIYers. DesignWood pre-colored treated wood saves time and money for hundreds of thousands of outdoor projects in the most severe weather conditions," says Edie Kello, Viance's director of marketing.

DesignWood was developed and optimized for use with Preserve® CA/ACQ. The colorant component is pressure treated into the wood at the same time as the preservative system. The fully dissolved copper preservative penetrates deep into the wood cells providing protection against wood decay fungi and termites, and enhancing color life. So much so that DesignWood's proprietary formulation provides color that lasts up to three times longer than other products on the market—and outlasting cedar and redwood color. The natural beauty of the wood grains shows through a rich, warm brown tint.

The new website is written in both English and Canadian French and has a clean, modern look that is easy to navigate. The content of the website gives viewers product features and benefits, photos, FAQ's, fact sheets, green certificates, warranty info, and contacts for where to buy. DesignWood is also marketed under the BareFoot Brown Decking and Woodland Brown Fencing brands. Visit designwood.com for more info.

About Viance, LLC

Viance, a leading provider of wood treatment preservatives, offers an extensive range of advanced wood treatment technologies and services to the global wood preservation industry. With expertise in wood biocides and wood protection chemicals, Viance technologies improve the performance and durability of wood products for sustainable building. Viance is a joint venture of Dupont® and Venator® Materials PLC.

