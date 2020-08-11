11.08.2020 19:37:00

Viance Launches DesignWood.com Website

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Viance, a leading innovator in the wood protection industry, is proud to announce the debut of a new website, designwood.com. The new site features the benefits of Viance's colorant for DesignWood® pre-colored, preservative treated wood.

Viance launches DesignWood.com for pre-colored, preservative treated wood.

"Pre-colored treated wood has transformed the Canadian market in the past decade and the concept is also growing in popularity with US contractors and DIYers. DesignWood pre-colored treated wood saves time and money for hundreds of thousands of outdoor projects in the most severe weather conditions," says Edie Kello, Viance's director of marketing.

DesignWood was developed and optimized for use with Preserve® CA/ACQ. The colorant component is pressure treated into the wood at the same time as the preservative system. The fully dissolved copper preservative penetrates deep into the wood cells providing protection against wood decay fungi and termites, and enhancing color life. So much so that DesignWood's proprietary formulation provides color that lasts up to three times longer than other products on the market—and outlasting cedar and redwood color. The natural beauty of the wood grains shows through a rich, warm brown tint.

The new website is written in both English and Canadian French and has a clean, modern look that is easy to navigate. The content of the website gives viewers product features and benefits, photos, FAQ's, fact sheets, green certificates, warranty info, and contacts for where to buy. DesignWood is also marketed under the BareFoot Brown Decking and Woodland Brown Fencing brands. Visit designwood.com for more info.

About Viance, LLC

Viance, a leading provider of wood treatment preservatives, offers an extensive range of advanced wood treatment technologies and services to the global wood preservation industry. With expertise in wood biocides and wood protection chemicals, Viance technologies improve the performance and durability of wood products for sustainable building. Viance is a joint venture of Dupont® and Venator® Materials PLC.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/viance-launches-designwoodcom-website-301110130.html

SOURCE Viance LLC

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Adecco Group 47.36
4.25 %
The Swatch Grp 199.35
3.18 %
CieFinRichemont 59.24
3.13 %
Alcon 57.14
2.92 %
Swiss Re 73.24
2.43 %
SGS 2’392.00
0.21 %
Nestle 108.08
0.17 %
Roche Hldg G 312.90
-0.24 %
Givaudan 3’721.00
-0.91 %
Lonza Grp 546.80
-2.81 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

16:14
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
12:49
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Givaudan SA, Idorsia Ltd, Valora Holding AG
11:30
USA: Marktbewertung & Präsidentenwahl im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
09:29
Vontobel: derimail - Pfizer im Kampf gegen das Corona-Virus
08:46
SMI - das Warten auf Impulse
10.08.20
Fed Snaps Up Nearly Half of $3.4 Trillion H1 Debt Sales
07.08.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 13.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible mit fixer Laufzeit auf Beyond Meat, Tyson Foods
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

16:54
Schroders: How private equity co-investments can accelerate investor returns following a crisis
10.08.20
Schroders: Was sind die langfristigen Aussichten für Investments im Gesundheitswesen?
07.08.20
Schroders: Immobilien-Investments: Transaktionen stützen Volumen
mehr
USA: Marktbewertung & Präsidentenwahl im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Relief-Aktie mit deutlichem Kursplus: Relief Therapeutics-VRP sieht bei Corona-Mittel Millionen-Potenzial
Shortseller Jim Chanos warnt vor Markteinbruch: "Es kommen Probleme auf uns zu"
Darum zieht der Dollar zum Euro und Franken an - Neue Rekordtiefs bei türkischer Lira
Molecular Partners-Aktie auf Höhenflug: BAG sichert sich Kaufoption für potenzielles COVID-Mittel von Molecular Partners
Meyer Burger verkauft Hersteller für Mikrowellen- und Plasmasysteme Muegge - Aktie stärker
Roche erreicht nicht alle Ziele mit Etrolizumab in verschiedenen Studien - Roche-Aktie gibt ab
Goldman Sachs-Analystin: Gold ist kein strategisches Anlagegut
Blackstone-Aktie zündet Kursrakete: Blackstone Resources vermeldet Fortschritte bei Batteriezellen der nächsten Generation
Goldpreis im Rallymodus: Vor 10 Jahren Gold angelegt- so viel Gewinn hätten Sie heute
Corona-Krise könnte Aktienmarkt noch mehrere Jahrzehnte schwächen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow Jones legt erneut zu -- Schweizer Börse mit Zugewinnen - SMI zeitweise über 10'200 -- DAX schierte knapp an 13'000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen schliessen vorwiegend fester
Die heimischen Märkte notierten am Dienstag höher. Auch der deutsche Leitindex verzeichnete Zuschläge. Am Dienstag zeigen sich die US-Märkte uneinheitlich. An den asiatischen Börsen wurden am Dienstag überwiegend Gewinne verbucht.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB