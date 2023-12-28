Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'058 -0.5%  SPI 14'477 -0.5%  Dow 37'710 0.1%  DAX 16'702 -0.2%  Euro 0.9343 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4'514 -0.3%  Gold 2'066 -0.6%  Bitcoin 36'004 -1.6%  Dollar 0.8443 0.2%  Öl 78.4 -1.2% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156DocMorris4261528Holcim1221405ABB1222171Zurich Insurance1107539Lonza1384101Idorsia36346343Sika41879292Richemont21048333
Top News
Wedbush Securities: So viel könnte iKonzern Apple Ende 2024 wert sein
Delphi Digital: Warum sich Krypto-YouTube-Kanäle fürs Markttiming eignen
NASDAQ 100-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ 100 fällt schlussendlich zurück
Börse New York in Rot: NASDAQ Composite schliesst mit Verlusten
Optimismus in New York: S&P 500 verbucht letztendlich Gewinne
Suche...
Mit Hebel traden 0% Kommission
29.12.2023 00:31:00

Veterans Cybersecurity Group Introduces a "Zero Trust Proving Ground" as an essential step in Zero Trust Testing for Federal Agencies

PLANTATION, Fla., Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

VCSG Logo (PRNewsfoto/Veterans Cybersecurity Group)

The Federal Mandate on Zero Trust Network Goals
President Biden's Executive Order 14028, Improving the Nation's Cybersecurity, mandates federal agencies to develop plans for implementing a zero-trust architecture (ZTA) by the end of the Fiscal Year (FY) 2024.  The major obstacle to setting these goals is the lack of zero-trust standards and an established testing methodology.

Veterans Cybersecurity Group (VCSG) CTO, and Senior IEEE Zero Trust Working Group (ZTWG) member, Mr. Leighton Johnson has stated, "Although NIST and CISA have defined principles, it is difficult to audit a set of principles.  Currently, there are no Zero Trust standards to test and validate complex ZTA Solutions.  The IEEE ZTWG is tasked with the yearslong process of developing a Zero Trust ISO Standard. However, VCSG aims to establish testing criteria immediately through an iterative SecDevOps approach.  To this end, VCSG is establishing a Zero Trust Proving Ground (ZTPG) to test and evaluate ZTA implementations."

Zero Trust Proving Ground (ZTPG)
This Zero Trust Proving Ground aims to assist federal agencies in meeting these aggressive zero-trust goals by contributing to an auditable testing standard for zero-trust network architectures (ZTA). VCSG will host the ZTPG on an established Cyber Range utilized by government agencies as a virtual cybersecurity training and testing environment, allowing multiple "communities of interest" to implement cyber-attack and exploitation scenarios.

VCSG's Zero Trust Proving Ground (ZTPG) brings together government and industry to establish a rigorous testing standard for ZTA solutions. Extensive vulnerability analysis and penetration testing within the ZTPG will inform the development of a standardized ZTA testing framework. This framework will empower federal agencies to evaluate and integrate third-party ZTA solutions into their emerging cybersecurity architectures.

Project Stakeholders
Veterans Cybersecurity Group (VCSG) is seeking stakeholders, including (1) Federal Agencies seeking information (RFI) to develop future Requests for Proposals (RFPs), (2) Cybersecurity Vendors seeking to have their ZTA Products and services demonstrated and tested, (3)  standards bodies such as the IEEE Zero Trust Working Group (ZTWG), and (4) cybersecurity non-profits, such as ISC2 and CSA, with the mission to provide training and awareness promoting the use of Zero Trust best practices for providing security assurance and education to the cybersecurity workforce.

Interested Stakeholders should contact VCSG President Paul Gozaloff at (754) 423-7352 or email paul@veteranscybersecurity.com for more information. 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/veterans-cybersecurity-group-introduces-a-zero-trust-proving-ground-as-an-essential-step-in-zero-trust-testing-for-federal-agencies-302023560.html

SOURCE Veterans Cybersecurity Group

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer – Jahresrückblick 2023 | BX Swiss TV

In unserem neuen zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer, Finanzredakteur und Blogger direkt von der Wall Street behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens. In unserer heutigen Ausgabe geben Tim Schäfer und David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG einen Rückblick über das Jahr 2023.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

YouTube

Mit dem Laden des Videos akzeptieren Sie die Datenschutzerklärung von YouTube.
Mehr erfahren

Video laden

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0idmlkZW8tc2hvcnRjb2RlIj48aWZyYW1lIHRpdGxlPSJXYWxsIFN0cmVldCBMaXZlIG1pdCBUaW0gU2Now6RmZXIg4oCTIEphaHJlc3LDvGNrYmxpY2sgMjAyMyB8IEJYIFN3aXNzIFRWIiB3aWR0aD0iMTQ4MCIgaGVpZ2h0PSI4MzMiIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly93d3cueW91dHViZS1ub2Nvb2tpZS5jb20vZW1iZWQvOTFaQmtaZFhScjA/ZmVhdHVyZT1vZW1iZWQiIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPSIwIiBhbGxvdz0iYWNjZWxlcm9tZXRlcjsgYXV0b3BsYXk7IGNsaXBib2FyZC13cml0ZTsgZW5jcnlwdGVkLW1lZGlhOyBneXJvc2NvcGU7IHBpY3R1cmUtaW4tcGljdHVyZTsgd2ViLXNoYXJlIiBhbGxvd2Z1bGxzY3JlZW4+PC9pZnJhbWU+PC9kaXY+
Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer – Jahresrückblick 2023 | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

28.12.23 Case study: Yield futures
28.12.23 Marktüberblick: Siemens Energy gesucht
28.12.23 Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer – Jahresrückblick 2023 | BX Swiss TV
28.12.23 UBS KeyInvest: S&P 500 – Wenig bewegt zur Wochenmitte
22.12.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 15.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Adidas, Nike, On Holding
22.12.23 SMI kaum bewegt
20.12.23 Attraktive Sekundärmarktopportunitäten
19.12.23 Bitcoin Kurs steigt wieder über 43.000 Dollar – Änderung bei BlackRock-ETF lässt aufhorchen
19.12.23 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (59%) auf Novartis AG, Roche Holding AG, Nestle SA, UBS Group AG
08.12.23 9. Dezember 2023 bei Splint Invest: Elitsa Ristova, Silly Cat, That’s What It Is! (2020). +47% p.a. seit Veröffentlichung
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'558.62 19.09 DRSSMU
Short 11'764.68 13.67 6SSMPU
Short 12'196.04 8.86 D1SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'057.55 28.12.2023 17:31:54
Long 10'583.55 18.45 SSQMJU
Long 10'364.99 13.59 SSOMLU
Long 9'950.17 8.86 VSSMDU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum wertet der Franken zum Euro wieder etwas ab
BlackRock kommt bei der Zulassung des Spot-Bitcoin-ETFs deutlich voran
Roche-Aktie, ams OSRAM-Aktie & Co.: Diese Standard- und Nebenwerte sind die Top-Picks der Zürcher Kantonalbank für 2024
UBS-Aktie im Minus: Singapur verhängt Millionenstrafe gegen Credit Suisse
Devisen: Euro fällt zum Franken auf Rekordtief - Auch USD/CHF auf Mehrjahrestief
Peter E. Hubers Börsenausblick für 2024: Diese Investments könnten sich als lohnenswert erweisen
Hedgefonds-Manager Doug Kass nennt Crash der Apple-Aktie eine von "10 Überraschungen in 2024"
Devisen: Franken wertet sich zu Euro und Dollar weiter auf
Die Wall Street-Pläne der UBS unter der Lupe: Darum will die Schweizer Grossbank in den USA nur die "Nummer sechs" werden
Ruhiges Handelsgeschäft: Dow geht nach Rekordfahrt freundlich aus dem Handel -- SMI und DAX schliessen tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich vorwiegend höher

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit