Veteran Software Architect Max Newbould Joins NS8 as Company Doubles Down on Extensibility

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NS8, the eCommerce fraud prevention platform, today announced it has hired Max Newbould as the company's Chief Software Architect. In this role, he will oversee the company's code base, while managing the engineering teams responsible for building NS8's tech stack.

Newbould will lead the long-term scalability and predictability of NS8's fraud protection technology, which is currently used by over 6,700 businesses worldwide. He joins NS8 after having held multiple high-profile engineering and leadership posts.

Most recently, Newbould served as Senior Software Engineer for Autonomic, a transportation and mobility platform for connected vehicles that was acquired by Ford Motor Company in 2018. In this role, he managed the telemetry processing platform that transferred over-the-air data for vehicles.

Newbould also served as the CTO and VP of Engineering at Sourcepoint Technologies. During his tenure with the CMP provider, Newbould's team created solutions to protect web properties against toolbar ad injections and drive revenue through customized user experiences. His background also includes work as a software engineer for MySpace, where he implemented and ran the network's Open Source Developer Platform.

"With a track record of sculpting first-class partner APIs, Max is uniquely suited to guide NS8's development and product teams as they enhance the extensibility of our technology," said NS8 CEO Adam Rogas. "His experience engineering SDKs and working with developers around the world will provide our teams with a valuable edge as we continue to scale."

Newbould is one of 17 development and product hires made by NS8 this quarter. Comprised of engineers, technical project managers and architects, the group will collectively plan and develop the next generation of NS8 products.

"We are thrilled to expand our best-in-class development team and simultaneously accelerate our time to market for new platform integrations and global partnerships," added Rogas.

About NS8

Founded in 2016, NS8 began with the goal of empowering businesses to better fight the growing epidemic of online fraud. Its fraud prevention platform incorporates behavioral analytics, real-time user scoring, and global monitoring into a single solution that combats online fraud with industry-leading time to value. NS8 now supports over 6,700 businesses worldwide in over 50 countries. Headquartered in Las Vegas, NS8 also has regional offices located in Miami, Amsterdam, and Singapore.

