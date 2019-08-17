17.08.2019 00:00:00

Veteran Retail Guru Replaces Brian Henley Gould, AKA Brainchild, as President of NPI

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutritional Products International announced this week that Jeff Fernandez has replaced Brian Henley Gould as president of NPI.

Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky. Gould is internationally-known for his “Evolution of Distribution” system, which helps health and wellness companies enter or expand into the U.S. market. (PRNewsfoto/NPI)

Jeff Fernandez, executive vice president of NPI and former long-time buyer at Amazon and Wal-Mart, will assume all of Brian's responsibilities with clients and retail buyers as president of NPI.

"We are fortunate to have someone like Jeff with his years of experience as a retail buyer at Amazon and Wal-Mart," said Mitch Gould, CEO and founder of NPI. "He is a retail professional who understands the needs of the manufacturers and retailers.

"Trust is most important. It can take a lifetime to build trust and only seconds to lose," Mitch Gould said.

Taking over for Brian will be Fernandez, who has been with the company for almost 10 years. During this time, Fernandez has sold NPI's clients' brands to the biggest players in retail, including his former employer at Amazon. 

It will be invigorating to both NPI and its client base to have Fernandez, who is a real veteran of retail, serve as president. "I look forward to leading NPI into the next decades of success," says Fernandez.

NPI is a global brand management firm, which represents international health, wellness, and beauty companies at ECRM® events each year. At ECRM® events, Fernandez has shown the most prominent brick and mortar and e-commerce retailers exciting new products from brands looking to gain a foothold in the U.S. market.

For more information on NPI, including how to get your brand in front of the retail industry's most influential buyers, visit www.nutricompany.com or call 561-544-0719.

MORE ON NPI AND ITS FOUNDER 
Please direct inquiries to:  
IHM Spokesperson  
561-544-0719 
pr@inhealthmedia.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/veteran-retail-guru-replaces-brian-henley-gould-aka-brainchild-as-president-of-npi-300903168.html

SOURCE Nutritional Products International

