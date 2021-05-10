SMI 11’092 -0.7%  SPI 14’256 -0.7%  Dow 34’973 0.6%  DAX 15’374 -0.2%  Euro 1.0943 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4’018 -0.4%  Gold 1’840 0.0%  Bitcoin 51’719 -1.4%  Dollar 0.8993 -0.2%  Öl 68.0 -0.4% 
10.05.2021 16:43:00

Veteran Litigator/Economist Joining Innovative Firm

WASHINGTON, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fields PLLC law firm announced today that Edward Han has joined the firm as a Partner. 

Han was most recently a partner at Arnold & Porter LLP and before that he was a partner at Howrey LLP where he worked with the other partners of the Fields firm.  Han will bring extensive experience in complex, high-stakes litigation, and trial practice to the Fields firm.  His litigation practice has spanned several functional areas including environmental, insurance coverage, patent infringement and licensing matters, class actions, securities, antitrust and consumer actions. 

In addition to being an accomplished litigator, Han has a master's degree in economics and experience in developing and applying econometric models.  He has developed economic models to assist in settlement negotiations, building the damages case, analyzing market structure and other areas of litigation. 

Richard Fields, the founder of the firm, is well-known in the complex litigation world and an early pioneer in the field of litigation finance.  He has created an innovative firm that assembles litigation teams for specific cases and lines up the financing for large contingency matters.  He also has world-class experience in negotiating settlements in large, complex litigation, and managing complex multi-national investigations.  The firm's clients include state Attorneys General and federally recognized Tribal Nations, along with victims of terrorism, human rights abuses, and consumer and financial fraud. 

"We are excited to have Ed join our firm," said Fields.  "Ed brings decades of complex litigation and problem-solving experience with a focus on economics that is central to the ethos of our firm.  Ed's long track record of success in managing and litigating high stakes issues will benefit not only our growing list of public clients, but also our private clients that are seeking justice for a broad array of environmental, social justice, and good governance issues.

Fields PLLC takes an innovative litigation approach that includes: extraordinary diligence in client and case selection; a global network of highly-trained investigators; assembling a co-counsel team of world class litigators; early selection of experts, economists, and other professionals; focusing on economics at the outset of the litigation; and specializing in the litigation strategy needed to achieve client objectives.

Contact:

Richard Fields
Fields PLLC
(833) 382-9816
307394@email4pr.com
http://www.fieldslawpllc.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/veteran-litigatoreconomist-joining-innovative-firm-301287613.html

SOURCE Fields PLLC

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

10:56 Vontobel: derimail - Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
10:05 SMI nimmt neuen Anlauf
09:31 Marktüberblick: adidas sprintet davon
09:01 Die Kauflaune hält an
07.05.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Facebook, Spotify, The Walt Disney Company
07.05.21 Krypto-Talk: Auf dem Weg zu aktiv gemanagten Krypto-Investments | BX Swiss TV
04.05.21 Lyxor: In die Zukunft investieren: Wie die Anleihemärkte zu einer nachhaltigeren Welt beitragen können
04.05.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Straumann Holding AG, Swisscom AG, Logitech International SA
mehr

Krypto-Talk: Auf dem Weg zu aktiv gemanagten Krypto-Investments

Worin bestehen die Chancen und das Potential von aktiv verwalteten Krypto-Anlagen? Heute zu Gast ist Dr. Mattia L. Rattaggi – Verwaltungsratspräsident der FiCAS AG. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss gibt er Einblicke warum eine aktive Verwaltung im jetzigen Krypto-Umfeld für Anlegerinnen und Anleger eine wichtige Rolle spielt. Ob die Schweiz, weiterhin ihre Pionierrolle als Krypto-Nation halten kann und warum man nicht den Fehler begehen sollte von Bitcoin & Co zu sprechen, darüber berichtet Dr. Mattia Rattaggi weiter.

Krypto-Talk: Auf dem Weg zu aktiv gemanagten Krypto-Investments | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Cardano-CEO: Das ist der Vorteil vom Cardano-Netzwerk gegenüber Bitcoin
AstraZeneca-Aktie gibt ab: EU-Vertrag mit AstraZeneca wird nicht verlängert
Darum findet Buffett-Vize Charlie Munger den Bitcoin "ekelhaft"
Dow Jones auf Rekordhoch -- SMI im Minus -- DAX etwas leichter -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich fester
Ether knackt 4'000-Dollar-Marke
Starke Zahlen: BioNTech verzeichnet kräftiges Umsatzplus - BioNTech-Aktie legt zu
Mega-Gehalt für Coinbase-CEO Brian Armstrong: Er soll eine Million US-Dollar pro Tag verdienen
Anleger greifen vor Montana-Aerospace-Börsengang wohl zu
Fokus auf US-Tech-Werte: DNB kauft bei Apple und Tesla zu - und China-Aktien werden aus Depot geworfen
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 18: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit