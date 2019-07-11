Veteran Independent Game Developer Joins FLETA to Lead the FLETA-based Blockchain Game Development

A Korean independent game developer Parker Park , who is famous for his games like Donquixote Online and Nekopocha, joins the FLETA as a new CTO.

SEOUL, South Korea, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Parker Park, a Korean independent game developer famous for indie games including Donquixote Online and Nekopocha, joins the FLETA as a new CTO of the team. Park will lead all game planning and development projects and drive the development of use cases in the game industry.

Parker Park is an independent game developer well-known in the Korean game scene. He started game development in 1998 and has built his expertise as an individual game developer who takes care of all game planning and development process by himself. His most-featured games include Horus Cannon, Donquixote Online, Observer Online, and Nekopocha. There are also more than 10 unpublicized games in which he completed the development. In Korea's computer/mobile game community, Park's games are known for unique features and high qualities.

FLETA has highly evaluated the possibility and potential of blockchain game considering the technological advantages of using blockchain for gaming. In last May, FLETA has planned and developed its own blockchain game; with the mainnet launch in the second half of the year, the company has accelerated creating game-related uses cases based on the FLETA technology. It is expected that CTO Parker Park's experience and expertise, whose goal is to create a high-quality blockchain game, will create great synergies with the FLETA's technological benefits, fast speed and unlimited scalability in particular.

"Mobile game industry did not receive much attention at the early stage of mobile gaming industry. But after one mobile game hit overall gaming industry, the mobile gaming market has grown remarkably forming a big market as it is today. I think the same thing will happen in the blockchain game market; a single successful game will be a game-changer," said Parker Park. "I believe FLETA's technology will create 'the one'."

Paul Park, CEO of FLETA, said: "With our new member Parker Park, FLETA will focus on developing blockchain game that can lead the scene and be recognized in the market." He also added, "FLETA's new blockchain game will be a huge leap that will bring blockchain commercialization forward."

FLETA is a blockchain platform whose goal is the commercialization of blockchain. FLETA has developed advanced blockchain technologies like Independent multi-chain Structure, Block Redesign, and its own consensus algorithm PoF (Proof-of-Formulation). With its technologies, it aims to solve problems that existing platforms have such as slow speeds, scalability limitation, and excessive fees. Moreover, to enhance its interoperability and offer FLETA service to more projects, FLETA developed Gateway technology which allows projects issuing their tokens through other mainnets to maintain their original mainnet while using FLETA service chain. FLETA successfully opened beta testnet in March 2018, and in the upcoming August, it plans to launch its mainnet. Use cases utilizing FLETA's technology including blockchain games will also be publicised this year.

About FLETA

FLETA is a public blockchain platform with technology and business support services to blockchain projects. Dedicated to cultivating the most developer-friendly environment with more scalable, efficient and cost-effective, FLETA aims to accelerate the mass adoption of blockchain technology. Its core technology includes Independent Multi-chain structure, Block Redesign, LEVEL Tree validation, parallel sharding, and its own consensus algorithm Proof-of-Formulation (PoF). Additionally, FLETA enhances interoperability through the Gateway by enabling projects which are built on other miannets and issuing their tokens through other mainnets to provide their service on FLETA service chain while maintaining their mainnets.

