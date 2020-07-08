08.07.2020 20:00:00

Veteran Human Resources Professional Adam Currie to Lead Groundworks Human Resources

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Groundworks Companies®, the nation's largest privately owned foundation services company, today announced the hiring of Adam Currie as Vice President of Human Resources to lead the continued efforts of their Human Resources department to support the organization's long term objectives. With nearly a decade of executive HR experience gained at visionary, multi-branch organizations. Currie specializes in talent management, rewards programs, and labor economics and provides an ideal mix of skills as the company continues to build its human capital resources

Currie comes to Groundworks from TruGreen, the nation's largest lawn care and outdoor services provider, where he served in multiple roles including his most recent position as a director and HR business partner. As HR Director he was an integral part of the success seen by the over 16,000 employees. Over a four-year period, Currie played an important role in expanding TruGreen's human resources support, rising from a project management position to his director-level post. Before entering the home services field, Currie worked in numerous HR and executive compensation positions with USAA.

"Adam Currie has proven himself at companies with strategies and business models that, in many ways, match our own," commented Mike Irby, President of Groundworks. "Our executive team is focused on understanding and building the kind of talent necessary for fast growth in a diverse, nationwide, and highly competitive environment. We believe Adam has the leadership and HR expertise to develop this side of our business."

"Groundworks has an exciting vision to bring world-class financial, HR, and business management expertise to the home repair and services industry. Its mission, vision, and culture closely align with my career experience," noted Currie. "I'm excited to help Groundworks support its multi-location, multi-brand assets by developing a deep resource of exceptional employee talent."

Currie received his B.S. degree in industrial and labor relations at the Cornell University School of Industrial and Labor Relations. He then went on to earn an M.B.A. from the Owen Graduate School of Management at Vanderbilt University. Currie is looking forward to relocating to Virginia Beach, VA with his family. The former standout college football quarterback, Currie intends to spend his free time in the outdoors with his wife and two sons when possible.

About Groundworks

Groundworks® is the nation's largest privately held foundation services company. Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, the company provides foundation repair, basement waterproofing, crawl space repair and encapsulation, and concrete lifting. Groundworks is comprised of AFS Foundation & Waterproofing Specialists™, Complete Basement Systems®, Florida Foundation Authority™, Foundation Recovery Systems™, Foundation Repair of Western Colorado™, Indiana Foundation Service™, Innovative Basement Authority™, JES Foundation Repair™, Mount Valley Foundation Services®, Ohio Basement Authority™, Ohio Basement Systems™, Tar Heel Basement Systems™, A-1 Sewer & Drain™, Independence Materials Group™ and Bizwiz Software™. Since 1986, the combined companies have helped nearly 1 million homeowners protect and repair their most valuable asset, their home. Groundworks operates over 30 offices that serve Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Maryland, Minneapolis, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and Wisconsin. The company has been named numerous times to the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies, BBB integrity award and Best Places to Work. For more information, visit https://www.GroundworksCompanies.com.

 

