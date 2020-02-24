Vet Set Go's "Become a Veterinarian Camp Contest" to Give 6th - 8th Graders a Chance to Win Coveted Spot at Auburn University's Junior Vet Camp July 12-17, 2020

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- To help aspiring young veterinarians start now to pursue their dreams of becoming a veterinarian, Vet Set Go — the first and only community dedicated to aspiring teen and tween veterinarians — invites sixth through eighth grade students to enter the fourth annual "Become a Veterinarian Camp Contest 2020." The online essay contest will award three prizes for students to attend the Auburn University's Junior Vet Camp from July 12-17, 2020, at Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine, one of the nation's premiere veterinarian schools.

The prize package (valued at $835) includes camp tuition and room and board at the Auburn Junior Veterinary Camp in in Auburn, Alabama (transportation to the camp is the responsibility of the winners.) The contest opens Monday, March 2 at http://www.vetsetgo.com and closes Saturday, March 28 at 11:59 EST. Contest winners will be notified on or before May 30.

National surveys show that veterinary medicine is the number one career choice of tweens and teens and that one in every five students want to become a veterinarian.* "The love of animals is a passion that begins early," said Chris Carpenter, DVM, founder and president of Vet Set Go. "That's why we're proud to give aspiring veterinarians a chance to attend Auburn University's Junior Vet Camp to give them early access to the world of veterinary medicine."

The "Become a Veterinarian Contest" is open to students entering sixth through eighth grade in Fall 2020. With the help of a parent or guardian, students enter the contest using the official entry form available Monday, March 2 at http://www.vetsetgo.com. They will be asked to complete a short online essay (300 words or less) that addresses at least one of these topics:



Why they want to be a veterinarian

Why they love animals

What they have done to get animal experience or learn more about science

Contestants will be asked to submit a photo of themselves with a favorite pet or animal or doing something to demonstrate their animal experience. Every contest applicant will receive a free Vet Set Go "Become A Vet Quiz." The web-based quiz offers aspiring veterinarians a custom 19-page report with custom advice and guidance to pursue their dreams.

During the camp, contest winners will learn about veterinary medicine in classrooms, laboratories, and outdoor facilities. Curriculum includes learning about public health, food animals, wildlife, anatomy, x-rays, and first aid as well as valuable mentoring about veterinary science careers.

"Veterinary medicine is a calling, and at Vet Set Go, we believe now is the time to give aspiring veterinarians the resources they need," said Dr. Carpenter. Vet Set Go surveys show that 65 percent of today's veterinarians decided before the age of 13 that it was the career path they wanted to pursue.

"Yet because of their young age, it can be difficult for young people to find opportunities to gain animal experience or volunteer, which is a competitive factor for entrance to veterinary programs," adds Dr. Carpenter. "Our Vet Set Go contest offers a solution to this challenge by giving future veterinarians a unique opportunity to pursue their dreams — starting now."

ABOUT Vet Set Go

Vet Set Go is the first and only web community dedicated to helping teen and tween aspiring veterinarians explore their passion. Founded by Dr. Christopher Carpenter, Vet Set Go works to encourage future veterinarians to explore their dream and to show them how they can start today.

Vet Set Go! published the only book available for young veterinarians to show them how to get animal experience, volunteer, learn animal science, meet veterinarians, and/or connect with other aspiring veterinarians. The 60-page, full-color hardcover book is a Mom's Choice Award winner. Since 19XX, Vet Set Go has connected hundreds of thousands of aspiring veterinarians to resources, activities and connections to unique volunteer opportunities. For more, visit http://www.vetsetgo.com.

ABOUT Auburn Junior Veterinary Camp

The Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine offers the Auburn Junior Veterinary Camp on its campus in Auburn, Alabama each summer for youth entering the sixth through eighth grade who are interested in the veterinary medicine profession. Faculty, technicians and second-year veterinary students provide unique veterinary coursework and experiences for campers in laboratories, classrooms and outdoor facilities in one of the nation's premiere veterinary schools. Over the course of its 125-year plus history, the Auburn University has produced more than 6,400 veterinarians and more than 500 specialists and researchers.

*A national survey by Duracell and Timetoplaymag.com

