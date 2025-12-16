Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
16.12.2025 20:36:53

Vestis Shares Fall 11% After CFO Departure Announcement

(RTTNews) - Vestis Corporation (VSTS) shares declined on Tuesday, falling 10.65 percent to $6.76, down $0.80, after the company announced that Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Kelly Janzen will depart to pursue other opportunities. Janzen will remain with Vestis through the end of calendar year 2025 to support a smooth transition.

The stock was trading at $6.76, compared with a previous close of $7.56 on the New York stock Exchange. Shares opened at $7.25 and moved within a day's range of $6.42 to $7.46. Trading volume reached 3.31 million shares, above the stock's average volume of about 2.56 million.

Vestis is trading within a 52-week range of $3.98 to $16.68. The market reaction reflects investor caution following the leadership change, despite the company's plan for an extended transition period.