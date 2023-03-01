SMI 11'109 0.1%  SPI 14'333 0.2%  Dow 32'630 -0.1%  DAX 15'391 0.2%  Euro 1.0014 0.5%  EStoxx50 4'248 0.2%  Gold 1'841 0.8%  Bitcoin 22'238 1.9%  Dollar 0.9382 -0.4%  Öl 83.2 -0.8% 
ISS A-S Aktie [Valor: 23834363 / ISIN: DK0060542181]
01.03.2023

Vesting of Performance Share Units and Restricted Share Units and delivery of ISS shares on 1 March 2023

ISS A-S
153.45 DKK -0.68%
Company Announcement

Copenhagen, 1 March 2023
No. 06/2023

Vesting of Performance Share Units and Restricted Share Units and delivery of ISS shares on 1 March 2023

ISS A/S (ISS.CO, ISS DC, ISSDY), a leading workplace experience and facility management company, discloses the data of the transaction(s) made in ISS shares by the company’s board members, executives ("PDMRs”) and their associated persons in accordance with Article 19 of Regulation No. 596/2014 on market abuse.

With reference to the long-term incentive programme (LTIP) and the special incentive programme (SIP) from 2020, the following Performance Share Units ("PSUs”) and Restricted Share Units ("RSUs”) have vested, and a corresponding number of ISS shares have been delivered on 1 March 2023 to the PDMRs listed below:

Name Type Units New share holding
Jacob Aarup-Andersen, Group CEO PSUs 14,736 179,736
Kasper Fangel, Group CFO PSUs 4,661 17,575
Nada Elboayadi, Employee elected Board member RSUs 2,544 2,544
Elsie Yiu, Employee elected Board member PSUs 1,094 1,094


The details of the described transactions can be found in the attached notifications.

For investor enquiries
Jacob Johansen, Head of Group Investor Relations, +45 21 69 35 91
Kristian Tankred, Senior Investor Relations Manager, +45 30 67 35 25

For media enquiries
Kenni Leth, Head of Global PR & Media Relations, +45 51 71 43 68

About ISS

ISS is a leading, global provider of workplace and facility service solutions. In partnership with customers, ISS drives the engagement and well-being of people, minimises the impact on the environment, and protects and maintains property. ISS brings all of this to life through a unique combination of data, insight and service excellence at offices, factories, airports, hospitals and other locations across the globe. ISS has more than 350,000 employees around the globe, who we call "placemakers”. In 2022, Group revenue was DKK 76.5 billion. For more information on the ISS Group, visit www.issworld.com.

ISS A/S, ISIN DK0060542181, ISIN US4651472056, ISS Global A/S, ISIN XS2013618421, ISIN XS1145526825, ISIN XS1673102734, ISS Finance B.V., ISIN XS2199343513


 

