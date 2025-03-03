Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
ISS A-S Aktie
03.03.2025 19:23:41

Vesting of Performance Share Units and delivery of ISS shares on 1 March 2025

ISS A-S
16.75 CHF -1.68%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Company Announcement

Copenhagen, 3 March 2025
No. 18/2025

Vesting of Performance Share Units and delivery of ISS shares on 1 March 2025

ISS A/S, a leading workplace experience and facility management company, discloses the data of the transaction(s) made in ISS shares by the company’s board members, executives ("PDMRs”) and their associated persons in accordance with Article 19 of Regulation No. 596/2014 on market abuse.

With reference to the long-term incentive programme (LTIP) from 2022, the following Performance Share Units ("PSUs”) have vested, and a corresponding number of ISS shares have been delivered on 1 March 2025 to the PDMRs listed below:

NameTypeUnitsNew share holding
Kasper Fangel, Group CEOPSUs26,47469,420.73
Rune Christensen, Employee elected Board memberPSUs2,4805,730

Subsequently, Rune Christensen, Employee elected Board member, has reported the sale of 1,730 shares, and now holds a total of 4,000 shares in the company.

The details of the described transactions can be found in the attached notifications.

For investor enquiries
Michael Vitfell-Rasmussen, Head of Group Investor Relations, +45 53 53 87 25

For media enquiries
Charlotte Holm, Head of External Communication, +45 41 76 19 89

ISS is a leading, global provider of workplace and facility service solutions. In partnership with customers, ISS drives the engagement and well-being of people, minimises the impact on the environment, and protects and maintains property. ISS brings all of this to life through a unique combination of data, insight and service excellence at offices, factories, airports, hospitals and other locations across the globe. ISS has more than 325,000 employees around the globe, who we call "placemakers”. In 2024, Group revenue was DKK 83.7 billion. For more information on the ISS Group, visitwww.issworld.com


 

