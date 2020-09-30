+++ Wie wird sich der Goldpreis entwickeln? Lesen Sie die Einschätzung der CME Group +++ -w-
30.09.2020 04:00:00

Vestas wins 53 MW order for two wind projects in Vietnam

SINGAPORE, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vestas has received a 53 MW order from Thuan Binh Wind Power Joint Stock Company (TBW), a local developer for two wind projects in Vietnam. Vestas will supply, transport, install and commission a total of 13 V150-4.2 MW wind turbines delivered in different power ratings to optimise the projects' energy output.

The two projects – Phu Lac Phase 2 wind farm and Loi Hai 2 wind farm - are located in the Binh Thuan and Ninh Thuan provinces along the South-Central Coast of Vietnam. This is the second time Vestas will be working with TBW who owns the 24 MW Phu Lac Phase 1 wind farm commissioned in 2015 with 12 V100-2.0 MW wind turbines.

"It is great to be able to partner with TBW once again for these two wind farms, following our previous co-operation back in 2015," said Clive Turton, President of Vestas Asia Pacific. "As the deadline for Vietnam's Feed-In-Tariff quickly approaches, our partnership with TBW still enables us to deliver these projects within the time limit, maximising the benefits to our customer and to the Vietnam wind industry."

"Five years ago, Vestas was the turbine supplier of an EPC contract that TBW signed for the 24 MW Phu Lac 1 wind farm. The wind farm has been a showcase piece for us especially after winning Asian Power Award 2017 - Wind Power Project of the Year, and with Vestas' turbines exceeding all contractual expectations so far," said Mr. Bui Van Thinh, CEO of TBW. "TBW is thrilled to be working directly with Vestas this time for our next two wind projects with a total capacity of 53 MW. We would like to thank Vestas for the good job done at Phu Lac 1 and look forward to more successes with Phu Lac Phase 2 and Loi Hai 2 wind farms".

The order also includes a 20-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement for both projects, designed to maximise energy production for the sites. With a yield-based availability guarantee, Vestas will provide the customer with long-term business case certainty.

The projects are planned to achieve commissioning in the third quarter of 2021.

About Vestas

Vestas is the energy industry's global partner on sustainable energy solutions. We design, manufacture, install, and service wind turbines across the globe, and with more than 115 GW of wind turbines in 81 countries, we have installed more wind power than anyone else. Through our industry-leading smart data capabilities and unparalleled more than 98 GW of wind turbines under service, we use data to interpret, forecast, and exploit wind resources and deliver best-in-class wind power solutions. Together with our customers, Vestas' more than 25,500 employees are bringing the world sustainable energy solutions to power a bright future.

For updated Vestas photographs and videos, please visit our media images page on: https://www.vestas.com/en/media/images.

We invite you to learn more about Vestas by visiting our website at www.vestas.com and following us on our social media channels:

  • www.twitter.com/vestas
  • www.linkedin.com/company/vestas 
  • www.facebook.com/vestas
  • www.instagram.com/vestas
  • www.youtube.com/vestas

SOURCE Vestas

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Sika 224.30
0.95 %
Lonza Grp 570.40
0.71 %
Geberit 542.80
0.44 %
ABB 23.59
0.30 %
Givaudan 3’961.00
-0.13 %
Part Grp Hldg 850.60
-1.48 %
Zurich Insur Gr 321.40
-1.53 %
Swiss Re 68.50
-1.81 %
CS Group 9.07
-1.86 %
Roche Hldg G 320.20
-2.38 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

29.09.20
Vontobel: Bier-Aktien: Günstige Einstiegskurse nutzen?
29.09.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
29.09.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Swiss Re AG, Zurich Insurance Group AG, Helvetia Holding AG
29.09.20
Schaukelbörse bleibt | BX Swiss TV
29.09.20
New Layers of Uncertainty in Oil
28.09.20
SMI-Anleger werden vorsichtiger
25.09.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, Flughafen Zuerich
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

29.09.20
Schroders: Die "Homebody Economy" - Investieren in Ihr digitales Heimarsenal
25.09.20
Schroders: Infografik: Momentaufnahme der Weltwirtschaft im September 2020
24.09.20
Schroders: Was die Massnahmen zur Bekämpfung von Fettleibigkeit und die National Food Strategy in Grossbritannien für die Unternehmen bedeuten
mehr
Schaukelbörse bleibt | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Tesla-Chef Elon Musk will Internet-Dienst Starlink an die Börse bringen
Siegfried-Aktie springt hoch: Siegfried übernimmt von Novartis zwei Produktionsstätten in Spanien
Wall Street letztlich schwächer -- SMI und DAX schlussendlich im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen schliessen überwiegend im Plus
Remdesivir: EU-Staaten sollen ab Oktober nachbestellen können - Gilead-Aktie dennoch im Minus
Leclanché-Aktie zieht kräftig an: Leclanché steigert Umsatz in der ersten Jahreshälfte um 52 Prozent
Spekulationen im Netz: KISS-Star reagiert auf Winklevoss-Tweet zu Bitcoin-Adaption
Darum steigt der Euro zum US-Dollar - zum Franken knapp unter 1,08
Novartis: Homeoffice für Mitarbeiter weiter möglich - Die meisten Angestellten lassen sich dabei kontrollieren
Uber-Aktie schwächer: Uber erwägt Kauf von Joint Venture "Free Now" von BMW und Daimler
Perfect-Aktie im Tiefflug: Perfect Holding schaffte es dank Brückenfinanzierung durch das erste Halbjahr

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street letztlich schwächer -- SMI und DAX schlussendlich im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen schliessen überwiegend im Plus
Die Wall Street bewegte sich im Dienstagshandel auf rotem Terrain. Der heimische Markt zeigte sich schwächer, auch der deutsche Leitindex gab nach. Die Börsen in Fernost konnten am Dienstag überwiegend kleine Gewinne verbuchen, lediglich in Hongkong ging es abwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB