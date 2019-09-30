+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
30.09.2019 21:38:23

Vestas wins 134 MW order of V110-2.0 MW turbines in US

News release from Vestas-American Wind Technology
Portland, 30 September 2019

Vestas has secured an order for 134 MW of V110-2.0 turbines for a wind project in the U.S. Including previously purchased 2 MW components, the project has a total nameplate capacity of 150 MW.

The order includes supply and commissioning of the turbines as well as a multi-year service agreement, designed to ensure optimised performance for the lifetime of the project. Turbine delivery will begin in the second quarter of 2020 with commissioning scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2020.

The project and customer are undisclosed.

For more information, please contact:
Chante Condit-Pottol
Communications Specialist
Tel: +1 (503) 708-6668
Mail: CHCPO@vestas.com

About Vestas
Vestas is the energy industry’s global partner on sustainable energy solutions. We design, manufacture, install, and service wind turbines across the globe, and with 105 GW of wind turbines in 80 countries, we have installed more wind power than anyone else. Through our industry-leading smart data capabilities and unparalleled 86 GW of wind turbines under service, we use data to interpret, forecast, and exploit wind resources and deliver best-in-class wind power solutions. Together with our customers, Vestas’ more than 24,500 employees are bringing the world sustainable energy solutions to power a bright future.

For updated Vestas photographs and videos, please visit our media images page on:
https://www.vestas.com/en/media/images

We invite you to learn more about Vestas by visiting our website at www.vestas.com and following us on our social media channels:

