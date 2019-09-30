|
Vestas wins 134 MW order of V110-2.0 MW turbines in US
News release from Vestas-American Wind Technology
Portland, 30 September 2019
Vestas has secured an order for 134 MW of V110-2.0 turbines for a wind project in the U.S. Including previously purchased 2 MW components, the project has a total nameplate capacity of 150 MW.
The order includes supply and commissioning of the turbines as well as a multi-year service agreement, designed to ensure optimised performance for the lifetime of the project. Turbine delivery will begin in the second quarter of 2020 with commissioning scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2020.
The project and customer are undisclosed.
For more information, please contact:
Chante Condit-Pottol
Communications Specialist
Tel: +1 (503) 708-6668
Mail: CHCPO@vestas.com
About Vestas
Vestas is the energy industry’s global partner on sustainable energy solutions. We design, manufacture, install, and service wind turbines across the globe, and with 105 GW of wind turbines in 80 countries, we have installed more wind power than anyone else. Through our industry-leading smart data capabilities and unparalleled 86 GW of wind turbines under service, we use data to interpret, forecast, and exploit wind resources and deliver best-in-class wind power solutions. Together with our customers, Vestas’ more than 24,500 employees are bringing the world sustainable energy solutions to power a bright future.
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}