Vestas receives 58 MW repowering order with auction win in Denmark

Hamburg, 27 June



Vestas has received a 58 MW repowering order for the first phase of the 94 MW Overgaard 1 wind park in Randers Municipality in Denmark. The order is placed by SE Blue Renewables, a joint venture between the Danish energy company SE* and Denmark’s largest pension company, PFA Pension.



The firm order includes supply, installation and commissioning of 16 V126-3.45 MW turbines delivered in 3.6 MW Power Optimised Mode as well as a 20-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement.

Highlighting Vestas’ auction capabilities as well as Denmark’s large repowering potential, the order is Vestas’ second announced repowering project derived from Denmark’s first energy-neutral auction. Once completed, Overgaard phase 1 will consist of 26 new turbines, which will almost quadruple the current site’s energy production, demonstrating the strong business case in replacing older turbines with newer and more efficient variants.

”When fully completed, Overgaard 1 will be the largest onshore wind project in Denmark, and taking the first step now is a great milestone for SE Blue Renewables. Even more importantly, the project will underline that the green transition must be realised with onshore wind energy as an important part of the energy mix”, says

Jan Bach Jensen, CEO, SE Blue Renewables.

"With this project, we continue to demonstrate Denmark’s repowering potential as well as our ability to support customers in submitting winning auction bids for the country’s energy auctions. We are proud to partner with SE Blue Renewables on this project and we will continue to support our new customer with efficient service and broad project management expertise, utilising our profound experience in the Danish market”, says Christer Baden Hansen, Vice President Sales North and West, Vestas Northern & Central Europe.

Deliveries are expected to begin in the second quarter of 2020, while commissioning is planned for the middle of 2020.

*From July 1, SE will merge with the Danish energy company Eniig under the name Norlys.

