30.06.2019 21:15:07

Vestas receives 268 MW order in US

News release from Vestas-American Wind Technology
Portland, 30 June 2019

The order comprises a 95 MW project and a 173 MW project with V150-4.2 MW turbines from the same customer. The projects, including previously purchased PTC components, have a total capacity of 102 MW and 198 MW respectively. 

The order includes supply and commissioning of the turbines as well as a multi-year service agreement.

Deliveries and commissioning for both projects are expected in the third and fourth quarter of 2020.

The projects and customer are undisclosed at the customer’s request.

For more information, please contact:
Chante Condit-Pottol
Communications Specialist
Tel: +1 (503) 708-6668
Mail: CHCPO@vestas.com



About Vestas
Vestas is the energy industry’s global partner on sustainable energy solutions. We design, manufacture, install, and service wind turbines across the globe, and with more than 102 GW of wind turbines in 80 countries, we have installed more wind power than anyone else. Through our industry-leading smart data capabilities and unparalleled more than 87 GW of wind turbines under service, we use data to interpret, forecast, and exploit wind resources and deliver best-in-class wind power solutions. Together with our customers, Vestas’ more than 24,500 employees are bringing the world sustainable energy solutions to power a bright future.

For updated Vestas photographs and videos, please visit our media images page on:
https://www.vestas.com/en/media/images

We invite you to learn more about Vestas by visiting our website at www.vestas.com and following us on our social media channels:

