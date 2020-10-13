Steigende Volatilität bei den US Tech-Aktien: Jetzt absichern! -w-
Vestas provides tailored solution to secure its ninth intertidal wind project in Vietnam

SINGAPORE, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An order for a 29 MW wind project from the Vietnamese developer, Soc Trang Energy Joint Stock Company, a subsidiary of Xuan Cau Company Limited, has underlined Vestas' ability to provide site-specific solutions for complex and challenging site conditions that require careful planning and execution.

Located in Soc Trang, a province in the Mekong Delta of southern Vietnam, the Soc Trang 7 wind project will feature seven V150-4.2 MW turbines with customised towers placed on reinforced onshore foundations raised above sea level in the shallow near-shore waters.

Vestas will work closely with the customer to handle the complexity of planning and executing the intertidal project, and will supervise the installation of the turbines, strategically placed to exploit the full potential of the Mekong Delta region's favourable wind conditions. This will be Vestas' ninth intertidal order since winning its first intertidal order in Vietnam less than a year ago in December 2019.

"Having won over 1GW of new wind projects in Vietnam, this deal underlines the confidence that our customers have in us and our ability to develop wind energy solutions for complex and challenging environments," said Clive Turton, President of Vestas Asia Pacific. "Vestas is proud to partner with local developers like Xuan Cau Company Limited, who are eager to expand their renewable footprint in Vietnam. We look forward to working closely with them to grow the large potential for intertidal wind projects in the region."

The order also include a 20-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement, designed to maximise energy production for the site. With a yield-based availability guarantee, Vestas will provide the customer with long-term business case certainty.

The project is planned to achieve commissioning in the third quarter of 2021.

About Vestas

Vestas is the energy industry's global partner on sustainable energy solutions. We design, manufacture, install, and service wind turbines across the globe, and with more than 117 GW of wind turbines in 81 countries, we have installed more wind power than anyone else. Through our industry-leading smart data capabilities and unparalleled more than 104 GW of wind turbines under service, we use data to interpret, forecast, and exploit wind resources and deliver best-in-class wind power solutions. Together with our customers, Vestas' more than 25,500 employees are bringing the world sustainable energy solutions to power a bright future.

