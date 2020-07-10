Vestas is joined by world-class expert and industry leader Dr Ragu Balanathan to expand its grid capabilities

MELBOURNE, Australia, July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Grid connection of wind power in rapidly evolving grids will play an increasingly vital role in the global energy transition. As a result, grid capabilities are a key part of Vestas' effort to support the uptake of wind generation. To further expand its capabilities within grid integration, Vestas welcomes respected power systems engineer Dr Ragu Balanathan as its newly appointed Global Head of Electrical Balance of Plant and Grid Connection Projects.

With over a decade of wind power OEM experience, Dr Ragu Balanathan has been instrumental in the connection of over 3 GW of wind projects across Australia and Southeast Asia. Benefitting from his consulting experience and his time at the National Electricity Market Management Company Limited (previously NEMMCO now known as Australian Energy Market Operator) he will strengthen the design application and grid compliance capabilities for Vestas' renewable energy projects around the world.

"As the global leader in sustainable energy solutions and having installed the most wind generation in the world, we find ourselves at the leading edge of the grid connection challenges seen in multiple countries. Today, we continue to build our team of world-class experts to maintain and strengthen our technology leadership position, as our partners would expect from Vestas", said Thomas Scarinci, Senior Vice President of Product Management Vestas.

Dr Balanathan will have a global portfolio but will continue to be based in Melbourne, Australia. The country has one of the highest rates of grid connected renewable power uptake into one of the world's largest networks. Australia's grid infrastructure is also struggling with the scale of the nation's power demand, thereby creating a complex and demanding environment for achieving reliable grid connections.

"As similar grid challenges will inevitably arise around the world, Vestas aims to use the learnings from Australia and apply them globally", says Peter Cowling, Head of Vestas Australia and New Zealand.

"I am excited to join the Vestas family during such a pivotal time in our industry, with the energy system undergoing its greatest transformational change in technology mix from synchronous to asynchronous generation", said Dr. Balanathan. "As part of this new role, I look forward to collaborating even more with industry partners and regulatory bodies around the globe to enhance the penetration levels of renewable energy, to help build a more sustainable future".

Dr Balanathan will directly report to Thomas Scarinci, Senior Vice President of Product Management for Vestas Wind Systems A/S and will work closely with Vestas' global Construction team. Following the completion of his current assignments, Dr Ragu Balanathan will be joining the Vestas team in September 2020.



