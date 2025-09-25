Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Vesta Prices $500 Mln Senior Unsecured Notes

(RTTNews) - Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. (VTMX), an internally managed real estate company, on Thursday announced it has priced an offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of 5.500% senior unsecured notes due January 30, 2033.

The notes will be issued through a private placement. It will be guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by certain subsidiaries of Vesta.

The company said it intends to use the net proceeds to repay certain indebtedness and for capital expenditure and other general corporate purposes.

On Wednesday, Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta closed trading, 1.03% lesser at $27.79 on the New York Stock Exchange.