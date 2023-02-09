|
09.02.2023 15:09:59
Very acceptable profit and development
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S Skjern, 9 February 2023
Nikolaj Plads 6
1007 København K
Annoncement 1/2023
- Profit before tax of DKK 191.1 million
- Equity yielded interest of 15.0 % before tax
- Core earnings of DKK 233.6 million, compared with DKK 175.6 million in 2021
- Exchange rate adjustments of DKK -30.8 million compared with DKK 20.2 million in 2021
- Net interest and fee income increased by 21.7 % to DKK 463.7 million
- Impairment of DKK 2.7 million including increase in management estimate of DKK 20 million to DKK 70 million
- Lending increased by 15.8 % and amounts to DKK 5,464 million and deposits increased by 11.6 % and amount to DKK 7,840
- Satisfactory capital ratio of 23.1 % and individual solvency requirements of 9.8 %
- Proposal of DKK 3 per share, corresponding to 19.2 % of profit after tax for the year
- Profit before tax for 2023 is expected to be in the range of DKK 210 – 250 million
Kind regards
Skjern Bank
Hans Ladekjær Jeppesen Per Munck
Chairman of the Board Director
Questions should be directed to Director Per Munck by phone at +45 21 73 30 04.
Attachment
