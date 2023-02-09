SMI 11'263 -0.1%  SPI 14'523 0.0%  Dow 33'949 -0.6%  DAX 15'570 1.0%  Euro 0.9889 0.2%  EStoxx50 4'256 1.1%  Gold 1'887 0.6%  Bitcoin 20'863 -1.3%  Dollar 0.9168 -0.4%  Öl 84.5 -0.6% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Warrants: Was Sie über Klassiker unter den Hebelprodukten wissen sollten
Canopy Growth-Aktie vorbörslich auf Talfahrt: Canopy verfehlt Analystenerwartungen
Swisscom-Aktie steigt kräftig: Swisscom 2022 mit leichtem Umsatzrückgang
Ethereum-Blockchain bekommt neues Upgrade: So könnte sich das "Shanghai Fork" auf den Kryptomarkt auswirken
Dätwyler-Aktie tiefer: Dätwyler steigert 2022 Umsatz und erzielt weniger Gewinn
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
Skjern Bank AS Aktie [Valor: 1554856 / ISIN: DK0010295922]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
09.02.2023 15:09:59

Very acceptable profit and development

Skjern Bank AS
128.50 DKK -0.39%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S                   Skjern, 9 February 2023

Nikolaj Plads 6

1007 København K

Annoncement 1/2023

Very acceptable profit and development

  • Profit before tax of DKK 191.1 million
  • Equity yielded interest of 15.0 % before tax
  • Core earnings of DKK 233.6 million, compared with DKK 175.6 million in 2021
  • Exchange rate adjustments of DKK -30.8 million compared with DKK 20.2 million in 2021
  • Net interest and fee income increased by 21.7 % to DKK 463.7 million
  • Impairment of DKK 2.7 million including increase in management estimate of DKK 20 million to DKK 70 million
  • Lending increased by 15.8 % and amounts to DKK 5,464 million and deposits increased by 11.6 % and amount to DKK 7,840
  • Satisfactory capital ratio of 23.1 % and individual solvency requirements of 9.8 %
  • Proposal of DKK 3 per share, corresponding to 19.2 % of profit after tax for the year
  • Profit before tax for 2023 is expected to be in the range of DKK 210 – 250 million


Kind regards

Skjern Bank

Hans Ladekjær Jeppesen                   Per Munck

Chairman of the Board                      Director


Questions should be directed to Director Per Munck by phone at +45 21 73 30 04.

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Skjern Bank AS

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien aktuell: NOVO NORDISK, MERCK, COLGATE PALMOLIVE mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

In der aktuellen Folge werden die Aktien der NOVO NORDISK, MERCK und COLGATE PALMOLIVE vorgestellt. Pünktlich vor Börsenstart stellen Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz jede Woche ausgewählte Top-Werte vor und diskutieren über News aus der Finanzwelt.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell: NOVO NORDISK, MERCK, COLGATE PALMOLIVE mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

13:42 Julius Bär: 8.35% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Adecco Group AG
10:13 UBS KeyInvest: Luxusgüter - Schicke Outperformer / ASML Holding - Rendite mit High-Tech
09:13 Vontobel: derimail - Multi Bonus-Zertifikate mit Partizipation
09:12 Marktüberblick: Siemens hebt Prognose an
08:45 Aktien aktuell: NOVO NORDISK, MERCK, COLGATE PALMOLIVE mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV
08:31 SMI vor Stabilisierung
08.02.23 DAX Ausblick: Jerome Powell macht Anlegern Mut
07.02.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - u.a. mit 10.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Novartis, Roche, UBS, Zurich Insurance
02.02.23 ☕ Today in markets, Stocks rally 📈 ECB"s Conference 🎙️Tech Earnings 💼 👀👇
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'746.45 19.67 I7SSMU
Short 11'990.83 13.79 H0SSMU
Short 12'469.55 8.70 CRSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'263.34 09.02.2023 15:12:39
Long 10'818.28 18.39 MVSSMU
Long 10'583.92 13.46 A4SSMU
Long 10'151.57 8.87 APSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

BAT-Aktie trotzdem tiefrot: British American Tobacco mit Steigerungen bei Umsatz und Gewinn
Credit Suisse-Aktie in Rot: CS schliesst 2022 mit hohem Milliardenverlust ab - CS-Bonustopf wird gekürzt
Meyer Burger-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Meyer Burger und NorSun vereinbaren langfristigen Liefervertrag
Neue Daten bestätigen: Die Schweiz ist kein Steuerparadies - der Kanton Zug schon
Vontobel-Aktie verlustreich: Vontobel verbucht Gewinnrückgang in 2022 - CEO verdient weniger
Ausblick: Credit Suisse (CS) informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse
Bayer-Aktie steigt: Neuer Bayer-CEO kommt von Roche
Steinhoff Aktie News: Steinhoff am Donnerstagmittag mit Einbussen
Microsoft-Aktie schliesst im Minus: Microsoft bläst mit ChatGPT zum Angriff auf Google - Britisches Kartellamt gegen Activision Blizzard-Übernahme
ams OSRAM-Aktie im Sinkflug: ams OSRAM mit Umsatz- und Ergebniseinbruch - Apple als möglicher Grosskunde

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Bilanzen der Schwergewichte: SMI steigt -- DAX klettert -- Wall Street vorbörslich deutlich fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich überwiegend höher

Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegt sich am Donnerstag zunächst um seinen Vortagesschlusskurs herum, steigt dann aber an. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt setzt derweil seine Jahresauftaktrally fort. Die US-Börsen stehen vor einem stärkeren Start in den Donnerstagshandel. An den Märkten in Fernost drehte die Stimmung ins Positive.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.