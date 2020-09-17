17.09.2020 18:52:00

Verve Industrial's Ron Brash Named to Control and Plant Engineering's 2020 Engineering Leaders Under 40 List

CHICAGO, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial control system management and cyber security provider Verve Industrial Protection announced Ron Brash, Director of Cyber Security Insights, was named to the 2020 Engineering Leaders Under 40 list, presented by CFE Media's Control Engineering and Plant Engineering. The annual list recognizes manufacturing professionals under the age of 40 who make a significant contribution to their plant's success, and to the control engineering and/or plant engineering professions.

The goal of the Engineering Leaders Under 40 program is to call attention to successful young engineers and show how manufacturers recruit and develop the next generation of professionals.

"It's an honor to be included in a group of talented and driven engineers within the manufacturing space," said Brash. "With my family's rich history in the oil and gas industry, I was introduced to the business at an early age. I've always carried an inquisitive mindset and am comfortable with inconsistency – two qualities Verve and I believe are necessary for constant innovation to protect operational technology and industrial control systems from cyberattacks."

Ron leads Verve's vulnerability research, cyber risk, and firmware in OT/critical infrastructure. His insights and analysis inform Verve's technology and product direction, and provides valuable guidance in client engagements. Ron's experience as a seasoned technology consultant and cyber security specialist in the Industrial sector led to his recent nomination as Vice President of the International Society of Automation Montreal, a nonprofit setting the standard for automation globally. Since February 2020, Ron has served as the Cyber Security Response Coordinator for the Industrial Cybersecurity Center, a global nonprofit raising awareness and assisting Canadian companies with cyber security incident response and prevention.

The 2020 Engineering Leaders Under 40 list will be featured in the September 2020 issues of Control Engineering, Plant Engineering, and online at: https://www.controleng.com/articles/younger-workforce-leads-the-way-for-manufacturing/

ABOUT VERVE INDUSTRIAL

Verve Industrial Protection has helped ensure reliable and secure industrial control systems for 25 years. Its principal offering, the Verve Security Center, is a unique, vendor-agnostic OT endpoint management platform providing IT-OT asset inventory, vulnerability management, and the ability to remediate threats and vulnerabilities from its orchestration platform. Verve's Design-4-Defense professional services support clients in ensuring their OT environments are designed and operated in a secure manner. To learn more about Verve Industrial, please visit www.verveindustrial.com

Media Contact:
Meghan Ganzer
847-287-6600
247716@email4pr.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/verve-industrials-ron-brash-named-to-control-and-plant-engineerings-2020-engineering-leaders-under-40-list-301133427.html

SOURCE Verve Industrial Protection

Nachrichten

