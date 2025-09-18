Verve Group To Acquire Captify Technologies

(RTTNews) - Verve Group SE has agreed to acquire Captify Technologies Ltd. The transaction is structured with a 16.2 million euros cash consideration within 6 weeks of closing, and an additional deferred cash consideration of 9.4 million euros 18 months after closing.

Captify Technologies Ltd stands as one of the largest search intelligence platforms operating outside the confines of the Walled Gardens. Leveraging the power of up to 1 billion daily searches, the company analyzes user behavior at an extraordinary scale, aggregating approximately 400 billion active data points every single day.

The acquisition is expected to contribute about 12 million euros - 13 million euros of revenues and 1 million euros - 2 million euros of EBITDA to Verve's Group financials in 2025. The official guidance for the year 2025 remains unchanged that it to excludes any impact from potential M&A transactions during the year.

The company noted that Mike Welch will step down from his role as Chief Executive Officer of Captify and will assume the role of a strategic advisor.