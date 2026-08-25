Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 14’532 0.6%  SPI 20’430 0.6%  Dow 53’451.9400 0.1%  DAX 26’290 0.7%  Euro 0.9369 0.2%  EStoxx50 6’462 0.2%  Gold 4’657 0.1%  Bitcoin 63’614.1620 0.5%  Dollar 0.8026 0.0%  Öl 89.2 -3.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche149905998Nestlé3886335Amrize143013422Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156Partners Group2460882Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Uranbergbau-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Bitcoin, Ether & Co: So schlagen sich die Kryptowährungen am Dienstagnachmittag
Salesforce-Aktie im Blick: SAP-Konkurrent stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor
Amazon-Aktie fällt: Tech-Riese baut Logistikzentrum für hohen Millionenbetrag um
SpaceX-Aktie: Trump sicherte sich Anteilsscheine wenige Tage nach dem IPO
NVIDIA und Micron im Aufwind: Wie Amazon und Alphabet mit Rekord-Investitionen die Chip-Branche befeuern
Suche...
ETF Sparplan

Verve Group Aktie 123779510 / SE0018538068

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

25.08.2026 17:08:13

Verve Group obtains the Swedish Companies Registration Office’s permission to transfer registered office to Ireland

Verve Group
1.42 EUR 1.06%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Verve Group obtains the Swedish Companies Registration Office’s permission to transfer registered office to Ireland

Verve Group obtains the Swedish Companies Registration Office’s permission to transfer registered office to Ireland

Stockholm, 25 August 2026 Verve Group Media SE (ISIN: SE0018538068), a global leading mobile advertising intelligence company, has received the Swedish Companies Registration Office’s (“SCRO”) permission to transfer its registered office from Sweden to Ireland, and expects the transfer to be completed in early October 2026.

At the Annual General Meeting held on 5 June 2026, shareholders approved the Board of Directors’ proposal to transfer the Company’s registered office from Stockholm, Sweden to Ten Earlsfort Terrace, Dublin 2, D02 T380, Ireland. On 16 June 2026, the Company applied to the SCRO for permission to effectuate the transfer. On 24 August 2026 the SCRO gave permission to the transfer and issued a transfer certificate in accordance with Article 8(8) of Council Regulation (EC) No 2157/2001 of 8 October 2001 on the Statute for a European Company (SE).

Verve Group intends to apply to the Irish Companies Registration Office (“ICRO”) for re-registration of the Company in Ireland and have the transfer effective by early October 2026. Upon re-registration, the Company will announce its new registration number with the ICRO, its new ISIN and the first day of trading under its new ISIN. Further details regarding timing will be announced in due course.

Further information about Verve and its subsidiaries can be found at https://investors.verve.com/.

 

Contact:

Ingo Middelmenne
Head of European Investor Relations
+49 174 90 911 90
ingo.middelmenne@verve.com

 

Sören Barz
VP Corp. Communications & Strategic Initiatives
+49 170 376 9571
soeren.barz@verve.com

 

About Verve

Verve Group is a global leading mobile advertising intelligence technology company, connecting advertisers seeking to buy digital ad space with publishers monetizing their content. Driven by its mission “Let’s make media better.” Verve provides responsible, AI-driven advertising solutions that deliver superior outcomes for advertisers and publishers. The Company focuses on emerging media channels like mobile in-app and others. In anticipation of growing demand from users and advertisers for greater privacy, Verve has developed cutting-edge ID-less targeting technology that enables efficient advertising within digital media without relying on identifiers such as cookies or IDFA. Thanks to its strong differentiation and execution, Verve has achieved a revenue CAGR of 32 percent over the past five years, reaching reported revenues of 551 million euros in 2025 at an adj. EBITDA margin of 22 percent. Verve's main operational presence is in North America and Europe, and it is registered as a Societas Europaea in Sweden (registration number 517100-0143). Its shares, with the ISIN SE0018538068, are listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Ticker: VRV) and on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm (Ticker: VER). Verve has an outstanding bond with the ISIN: SE0023848429. The Company’s certified advisor on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is FNCA Sweden AB; contact info: info@fnca.se.

 

Catch up with Verve at upcoming events in 2026

 

31.08.2026

Equity Forum - German Fall Conference

Frankfurt, Germany

08.09.2026

Citi Global TMT Conference

New York, USA

21.10.2026

Baader Investment Conference

Munich, Germany

22.10.2026

Berenberg/Goldman Sachs German Corporate Conference

Munich, Germany

11.11.2026

GBC Munich Capital Market Conference MKK

Munich, Germany

16.11.2026

Equity Forum Winter Summit

virtual

23./24.11.2026

German Equity Forum

Frankfurt, Germany

 

 


File: 20260825_VER_CN_RelocationPermission_eng_fin

2388572  25.08.2026 CET/CEST

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: DocMorris: Turnaround gewinnt an Tempo

Überraschend starke Geschäftszahlen sorgen bei der Aktie von DocMorris wieder für Schwung. Vor allem das kräftige Wachstum im Rezeptgeschäft und die verbesserte Profitabilität machen Hoffnung auf einen nachhaltigen Turnaround - und damit auch auf höhere Kurse.

Weiterlesen!

Nachrichten zu Verve Group

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten