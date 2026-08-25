Verve Group obtains the Swedish Companies Registration Office’s permission to transfer registered office to Ireland

Stockholm, 25 August 2026 – Verve Group Media SE (ISIN: SE0018538068), a global leading mobile advertising intelligence company, has received the Swedish Companies Registration Office’s (“SCRO”) permission to transfer its registered office from Sweden to Ireland, and expects the transfer to be completed in early October 2026.

At the Annual General Meeting held on 5 June 2026, shareholders approved the Board of Directors’ proposal to transfer the Company’s registered office from Stockholm, Sweden to Ten Earlsfort Terrace, Dublin 2, D02 T380, Ireland. On 16 June 2026, the Company applied to the SCRO for permission to effectuate the transfer. On 24 August 2026 the SCRO gave permission to the transfer and issued a transfer certificate in accordance with Article 8(8) of Council Regulation (EC) No 2157/2001 of 8 October 2001 on the Statute for a European Company (SE).

Verve Group intends to apply to the Irish Companies Registration Office (“ICRO”) for re-registration of the Company in Ireland and have the transfer effective by early October 2026. Upon re-registration, the Company will announce its new registration number with the ICRO, its new ISIN and the first day of trading under its new ISIN. Further details regarding timing will be announced in due course.

Further information about Verve and its subsidiaries can be found at https://investors.verve.com/.

Contact:

Ingo Middelmenne

Head of European Investor Relations

+49 174 90 911 90

ingo.middelmenne@verve.com

Sören Barz

VP Corp. Communications & Strategic Initiatives

+49 170 376 9571

soeren.barz@verve.com

About Verve

Verve Group is a global leading mobile advertising intelligence technology company, connecting advertisers seeking to buy digital ad space with publishers monetizing their content. Driven by its mission “Let’s make media better.” Verve provides responsible, AI-driven advertising solutions that deliver superior outcomes for advertisers and publishers. The Company focuses on emerging media channels like mobile in-app and others. In anticipation of growing demand from users and advertisers for greater privacy, Verve has developed cutting-edge ID-less targeting technology that enables efficient advertising within digital media without relying on identifiers such as cookies or IDFA. Thanks to its strong differentiation and execution, Verve has achieved a revenue CAGR of 32 percent over the past five years, reaching reported revenues of 551 million euros in 2025 at an adj. EBITDA margin of 22 percent. Verve's main operational presence is in North America and Europe, and it is registered as a Societas Europaea in Sweden (registration number 517100-0143). Its shares, with the ISIN SE0018538068, are listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Ticker: VRV) and on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm (Ticker: VER). Verve has an outstanding bond with the ISIN: SE0023848429. The Company’s certified advisor on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is FNCA Sweden AB; contact info: info@fnca.se.

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