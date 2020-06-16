16.06.2020 22:11:00

Vertical Capital Income Fund (VCIF) Announces Annual Meeting and Record Date

DALLAS, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertical Capital Income Fund (NYSE: VCIF) today announced that the Fund's Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held on August 28, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., Eastern Time, at the headquarters of the Fund, 80 Arkay Drive, Suite 110, Hauppauge, New York  11788.  However, if coronavirus related safety considerations remain at the time of the Annual Meeting of Shareholders, the Annual Meeting of Shareholders may be held electronically.

Vertical Capital Income Fund Logo (PRNewsfoto/Vertical Capital Income Fund)

Shareholders of record of the Fund as of the close of business on July 17, 2020 are entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the Annual Meeting of Shareholders and at any adjournment thereof.  The notice of the Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be mailed to shareholders on or about July 27, 2020.  At the Annual Meeting of Shareholders, shareholders of the Fund will be asked to re-elect one of the Trustees of the Fund, and elect a new Trustee for the Fund.

Shares of closed-end funds often trade at a discount from their net asset value. The market price of Fund shares may vary from net asset value based on factors affecting the supply and demand for shares, such as Fund distribution rates relative to similar investments, investors' expectations for future distribution changes, the clarity of the Fund's investment strategy and future return expectations, and investors' confidence in the underlying markets in which the Fund invests. Fund shares are subject to investment risk, including possible loss of principal invested. No Fund is a complete investment program and you may lose money investing in a Fund. An investment in a Fund may not be appropriate for all investors. Before investing, prospective investors should consider carefully the Fund's investment objective, risks, charges and expenses.  For further details, please visit Vertical Capital Income Fund's website at vertical-incomefund.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements relating to the business and financial outlook of Vertical Capital Income Fund that are based on the Fund's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections and are not guarantees of future performance. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on any such statements. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this release.

About Vertical Capital Income Fund

Vertical Capital Income Fund is an NYSE listed closed-end fund that primarily invests in residential whole mortgage loans and residential whole loans secured by deeds of trust.  The investment objective of the Fund is to seek income.

About Oakline Advisors, LLC

Oakline Advisors, LLC is the adviser to Vertical Capital Income Fund.  Founded in 2013, Oakline Advisors, LLC is an SEC-registered investment adviser that specializes in the residential whole loan market. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dallas, TX-based Behringer.  Since its inception in 1989, Behringer, together with its affiliates, has raised equity of more than $6 billion through public and private fund structures. For more information about Oakline and Behringer please visit their respective websites at oaklineadvisors.com and behringerinvestments.com.  

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vertical-capital-income-fund-vcif-announces-annual-meeting-and-record-date-301078191.html

SOURCE Vertical Capital Income Fund

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Sika 180.00
4.32 %
Alcon 56.52
3.71 %
CS Group 9.75
3.64 %
LafargeHolcim 41.95
3.38 %
Geberit 469.10
3.33 %
SGS 2’255.00
1.58 %
Nestle 104.62
1.43 %
Roche Hldg G 331.30
1.07 %
CieFinRichemont 60.00
0.10 %
Givaudan 3’375.00
-0.30 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

15:37
Vontobel: Vontobel Volt® - 90 Jahre Anlageerfahrung auf Knopfdruck
14:00
Märkte im Plus aber weiterhin volatil | BX Swiss TV
13:39
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
12:16
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Swiss Life Holding AG, Zurich Insurance Group AG, Swiss Re AG
08:25
SMI mit beeindruckendem Comeback
15.06.20
Archive: Grain and Oilseed Markets Disrupted by Covid-19 and Energy
15.06.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

15.06.20
Schroders: How important is international tourism to the global economy?
11.06.20
Schroders: Covid-19 hat soziale Ungleichheiten in den Fokus gerückt
10.06.20
Schroders: Was kann uns die Covid-19-Krise im Kampf gegen den Klimawandel lehren?
mehr
Märkte im Plus aber weiterhin volatil | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

SMI schliesst höher -- DAX leichter -- Wall Street schafft es nach Fed-Aussagen ins Plus -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mit deutlichen Abgaben
Diese 5 Biotech-Aktien haben einen Vorsprung in der Impfstoffentwicklung
Konjunkturstimuli stützen: Wall Street legte zu -- SMI schliesst über 10'000 Punkten, DAX deutlich höher -- Asiens Börsen letztlich weit im Plus
ams weist Spekulationen um Verkauf des Automotive-Segments von OSRAM zurück - Aktie weit vorn
Bald kommt das neue Apple iOS 14: Diese Funktionen sollen enthalten sein
UBS-Aktie im Minus: Vor Bundesstrafgericht startet Berufngsprozess zu gestohlenen UBS-Kundendaten
Q1 2020: Buffett-Partner Charlie Munger mit übersichtlichem Depot
Stadler erhält Grossuftrag für 12 Doppelstockzüge - Aktie im Plus
BP rechnet mit Milliarden-Abschreibungen wegen Coronavirus-Pandemie - Aktie bricht ein
KOF rechnet mit Absturz des Schweizer BIP

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Konjunkturstimuli stützen: Wall Street legte zu -- SMI schliesst über 10'000 Punkten, DAX deutlich höher -- Asiens Börsen letztlich weit im Plus
Nachdem die US-Notenbank bekannt gab, ihr Kaufprogramm für Anleihen auszuweiten, verbuchten der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt deutliche Gewinne. An den US-Börsen setzte sich am Dienstag die Rally fort. Die Märkte in Fernost zeigten sich erholt.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB