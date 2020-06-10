Vertex Resource Group Ltd. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2019 Financial Results

Revenue of $40.7 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $4.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Revenue of $168.1 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $22.3 million for the year ending December 31, 2019.

SHERWOOD PARK, AB, June 9, 2020 /CNW/ - (TSXV: VTX) - Vertex Resource Group Ltd. ("Vertex" or the "Company") reports its financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and year ending December 31, 2019. The following should be read in conjunction with the Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") and the audited consolidated financials statements and notes of Vertex for year ended December 31, 2019, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For the third year in a row, the Company has increased revenues and Adjusted EBITDA year over year. Vertex successfully completed three complementary and opportunistic acquisitions during 2018 which has led to growth from acquisition and through cross-selling of services to our customers. The Company was also able to achieve significant organic growth in its Environmental consulting business.

The fourth quarter saw a decline in revenues and Adjusted EBITDA from the prior year due to the oil production curtailments and curtailment of capital spending by clients during that period to maintain budgets.

During 2019, Vertex continued to integrate and improve equipment utilization from its 2018 acquisitions through cross-selling opportunities across service lines, continued geographical and industry expansion, as well as through reducing redundant costs where possible. Vertex's efforts to date to expand its service offerings and geographic footprint have allowed it to maintain strong revenue and Adjusted EBITDA results during a year of significant challenges. During the upcoming year which will also be very challenging, Vertex will continue to focus on efficiently managing its assets and the costs of the business, and diversifying its services, product offerings and customer base both in geography and industry, to maintain successful operations.

Key financial results for the three months and years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 are as follows:

Three months ended Years ended (in thousands of Canadian Dollars) December 31 December 31 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue 40,664 46,582 168,070 150,385 Gross profit 9,057 12,030 39,292 40,493 Adjusted EBITDA (1) 4,472 5,938 22,306 20,609 Adjusted EBITDA per share, basic and diluted 0.05 0.07 0.24 0.23 (1) See "Non-IFRS Financial Measures"









HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2019

Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2019 decreased 12.7% to $40.7 million from the same quarter in 2018. This revenue decrease was attributable to customers delaying spending into the first quarter of 2020.

Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $9.0 million a decrease of 24.7% from the same quarter in 2018 due to continued pricing pressure for services caused by the production curtailment.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2019 decreased to $4.5 million from the fourth quarter of 2018. This decrease was related to the decreased revenue and gross profit.

HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2019

Revenue increased to $168.0 million, up 11.8% or $17.6 million from 2018. Increased revenue is attributable to improved market share in certain business lines, the impact of incorporating the results of 2018 acquisitions for a full fiscal year of 2019, and consistent customer spending in certain segments including environmental liability management, transaction assessments, and decommissioning.

Gross profit decreased to $39.3 million, down 3.0% or $1.2 million from 2018 due to reduced pricing from production curtailment, shifting revenue sources and increasing input costs required to generate revenue. Vertex's gross profit margin in 2019 was 23.4% compared to 26.9% in 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA was $22.3 million in 2019, up 8.2% or $1.7 million from 2018. This increase was driven by higher revenues and cost savings from integrating the past acquisitions.

Strong Cash Flow provided by operating activities and the adoption of IFRS 16, of $22.2 million allowed Vertex to reduce total reported borrowings by $17.5 million during 2019.

OUTLOOK

Earlier in 2020 optimism existed for improvement in the Western Canadian economy from the low levels experienced in 2019 based on expectations for increased spending on a number of major projects. However, the advent of the COVID-19 virus has resulted in significant uncertainties and reduced revenue and earnings outlooks for 2020 across all sectors. In the energy industry, oil companies have announced reductions in capital expenditure budgets and both upstream and downstream production activities.

In an attempt to limit and contain the spread of COVID-19, countries and governments around the world implemented heavy restrictions on social interaction, public gatherings, travel, and business activities. This resulted in concerns over supply chain disruptions, reduced demand for many products and services, and, overall, a severe contraction of economic activity. Various jurisdictions are currently starting to relax restrictions and re-open business activities in a controlled and measured manner. This may ease concerns over the global demand for products and services. However, a return to normalcy in business activities is not expected for an extended period of time. Expectations and business activity may be tempered by the possibility of additional waves of COVID-19.

While demand in many sectors has been adversely impacted, Vertex's services are considered essential and the Company has been able to continue providing its services to clients. To facilitate this, Vertex has implemented appropriate safety measures pertaining to physical distancing, travel, sanitization, personal protective equipment and supplies, and work from home arrangements.

While it is not possible to quantify the full effect of the economic uncertainties and financial impacts of COVID-19, Vertex expects that there will be continued pressure on its revenues and gross margins into the second quarter of 2020, perhaps beyond, especially in the upstream sector of the energy industry. As of this date, Vertex has seen some increased demand for its rental products related to storage and accommodations, stable fluid hauling demand, and increased opportunities for environmental remediation services. It is not known whether these positive circumstances will continue.

Vertex generates significant revenues from sectors outside of oil and gas including midstream, utilities, industrial construction, mining, public sector, agriculture, and forestry. These sectors accounted for 43% of the company's revenues in 2019. Within the oil and gas sector, 77% of revenues were derived from operations and maintenance (O&M) and reclamation related services, with the remaining 23% coming from development and drilling related services. From all sectors, approximately 69% of the Company's revenues were derived from operations and maintenance (O&M) related services, 10% from environmental reclamation, 13% from development, and 8% from upstream drilling services.

Vertex maintains a diversified business consisting of various revenue streams including: environmental consulting, testing, and remediation; fluid hauling for upstream, midstream, mining, and agricultural sectors; hydrovac for construction; industrial cleaning and waste disposal; equipment rental for storage and containment of products and waste; manufacturing of acoustic products and metal buildings.

The Company has acted expeditiously to curtail discretionary expenditures, carefully manage operating costs, reduce labour costs, and re-assess planned capital expenditures.

To date the federal government of Canada has provided major funding to support businesses in the form of liquidity loans to mid-market companies, bridge financing for large companies to support continuing operations, wage cost subsidies, and major funding for environmental remediation activities specifically for Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. The Company has extensive expertise in environmental remediation and expects to benefit significantly from the available funding. Vertex has aggressively and successfully pursued available subsidies, loans, and funding opportunities and intends to continue doing so.

There is significant optimism for future growth in Western Canada based on: progress on the Trans Mountain, Line 3 Replacement, Coastal Gas Link, and Keystone pipelines; LNG plant developments; and proposed petrochemical plants.

During 2020, Vertex intends to closely monitor developments and employ ongoing forecasting to ensure efficient adaptation to changing economics. Vertex will also continue to focus on controlled capital expenditures, efficient use of assets, and strategic repairs and maintenance programs to obtain maximum economic value from its existing complement of assets.

ABOUT VERTEX

Since 1962, Vertex has been a leading North American provider of environmental services. Headquartered in Sherwood Park, Alberta, Vertex employs a staff of approximately 650 employees and lease operators that provide services to help clients achieve their developmental and operational goals. From initial site selection, consultation and regulatory approval, through construction, operation and maintenance, to conclusion and environmental cleanup, Vertex provides a wide array of services to customers operating in industries such as energy, mining, utilities, private development, public infrastructure, construction, telecommunications, forestry, agriculture and government.

Vertex principally operates in western Canada, select locations in the United States, and with current expansion into Ontario.

NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES

This news release includes certain terms or performance measures that are not defined under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), including "Adjusted EBITDA". The data presented is intended to provide additional information that should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute measure of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. The non-IFRS measures should be read in conjunction with the Company's financial statements and accompanying notes.

"Adjusted EBITDA" is a non-IFRS financial measure which is calculated by adjusting net (loss) income for the sum of income taxes, finance costs including interest accretion on lease liabilities, gain on bargain purchase, depreciation of property and equipment and right of use assets, amortization of intangible assets, share-based compensation, restructuring costs and impairment. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as an indicator of its principal business activities operational performance prior to consideration of how its activities are financed and the impact of taxation, non-cash depreciation and amortization, restructuring costs and other non-cash expenses such as impairments required under IFRS. Adjusted EBITDA does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and is not necessarily comparable to similar measures provided by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA is used by many analysts as an important analytical tool and management of Vertex believes it is useful for providing readers with additional clarity on Vertex's operational performance. This measure is also considered important by the Company's lenders in determining compliance by the Company with the financial covenants under its lending arrangements. Reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA to net (loss) income are provided in the MD&A.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Any "financial outlook" or "future oriented financial information" in this press release, as defined by applicable securities laws, has been approved by management of Vertex. Such financial outlook or future oriented financial information is provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other circumstances.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information". When used in this document or by any of the Company's management, the words "may", "would", "will", "intend", "plan", "propose", "anticipate" and "believe" are intended to identify forward-looking information. In particular, but without limiting the foregoing, this document contains forward-looking information and statements pertaining to the following: the Company's key strategies, objectives and competitive strengths; anticipated expenses; growth opportunities in the Company's reportable and operating segments in 2020; supply and demand for the Company's services; activity levels in the oil and gas industry and other industries in which the Company operates; future development activities; and the Company's ability to retain existing clients and attract new business, particularly business outside of the oil and gas industry. Such statements reflect the Company's forecasts, estimates and expectations, as they relate to the Company's current views based on its experience and expertise with respect to future events, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions.

The forward-looking information and statements contained in this document reflect several material factors and expectations and assumptions of the Company, including, without limitation: that the Company will continue to conduct its operations in a manner consistent with past operations; positive future trends in revenue, gross profit margin, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and net income; the general continuance of current or, where applicable, assumed industry conditions; the mix of revenue from non-oil and gas customers in 2020; pricing of the Company's services; the Company's ability to market successfully to current and new clients; the Company's ability to obtain qualified personnel and equipment in a timely and cost-effective manner; the Company's future debt levels; the impact of competition on the Company; the Company's ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms; the general continuance of current or, where applicable, assumed industry conditions; the continuance of existing tax, royalty and regulatory regimes; the impact of seasonal weather conditions; client activity levels; anticipated market recovery; the Company's anticipated business strategies and expected success; the Company's ability to utilize its equipment; levels of deployable equipment; and future sources of funding for the Company's capital program.

Factors that could cause the forward-looking information in this news release to change or to be inaccurate include, but are not limited to: volatility of the oil and natural gas industry and other industries; dependence on customer contracts and market acceptance; the Company's growth strategy may not achieve anticipated results; potential litigation claims; difficulty in attracting and retaining skilled personnel; adverse litigation judgments, settlements and exposure to liability resulting from legal proceedings could reduce profits of limit Vertex's ability to operate; the market for Vertex's products and services is subject to extensive government and regulatory approvals; health, safety and environment laws and regulations may require the Company to make substantial expenditures or cause it to incur substantial liabilities; the Company may fail to realize anticipated benefits of future acquisitions; Vertex's indebtedness may adversely affects its financial flexibility and competitive position; competition in the industries in which Vertex operates; downturns in general economic and market conditions; operational hazards and unforeseen interruptions for which Vertex may not be adequately insured; positive covenants in Vertex's material contracts could limit its ability to operate; third part credit risk; conservation measures and technological advances may reduce demand for hydrocarbons; loss of the Company's information and computer systems or cyber-attacks; director and officer conflicts of interest; a reassessment by tax authorities of Vertex's income calculations; volatility in the price of the Company's common shares; and the risk factors set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form filed under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.

