Vertex Resource Group Ltd. Provides Notice of Change to Its 2020 AGM Date

SHERWOOD PARK, AB, June 3, 2020 /CNW/ - (TSXV: VTX) - Vertex Resource Group Ltd. ("Vertex" or the "Company") announces that the date for the Company's Annual and Special Shareholders Meeting has been changed from June 10, 2020 to June 23, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. MDT. The meeting will be held by teleconference with access information provided in the Amended Notice of Annual and Special Shareholders Meeting filed on Sedar.

The deadline for submission of proxies to TSX Trust has been extended to Friday, June 19, 20209:00 a.m. MDT. Proxies submitted to date (which have not been validly revoked in the manner described in the Management Information Circular) remain valid and will be voted by the appointed proxyholder. Votes submitted to date also remain valid. The change in date is necessitated by delays in the completion of required documents due to inefficiencies resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

