Vertex Recognized as a Leader in IDC MarketScape Reports on Worldwide Tax Automation for Enterprise and VAT

Named a Major Player in IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Tax Automation for SMB Category

BOSTON, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) ("Vertex” or the "Company”), a global provider of tax technology solutions, announced it has been named as a Leader in two IDC MarketScape reports – IDC MarketScape: SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Sales and Use Tax Automation Software for Enterprise 2021 Vendor Assessment (doc #US47987421, OCTOBER 2021) and IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud Value-Added Tax Software 2021 Vendor Assessment (doc #US47987321, October 2021). Vertex was also named a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Sales and Use Tax Automation Software for Small and Midsize Businesses 2021 Vendor Assessment (doc #US47987521, OCTOBER 2021). The IDC MarketScape reports highlight the importance of worldwide tax rates, rules, and regulations for businesses seeking to grow in the global economy.



This marks the second time Vertex has been recognized as a Leader by an IDC MarketScape in evaluating indirect tax vendors (doc #US43263718 JANUARY 2019).

According to the IDC MarketScape Tax Use Automation for Enterprise, "Companies should consider Vertex if they are looking to address a growing list of global tax determination and need dependable cloud tax software capable of supporting critical tax compliance and regulatory demands."

"Vertex is proud to be recognized for our SaaS-based solutions in the IDC MarketScapes for Tax Use Automation for Enterprise, SMB and VAT reports,” said Vertex CEO David DeStefano. "This recognition is a testament to our leadership and deep expertise in indirect tax and cloud technology. We continue to grow our capabilities in the mid-market with Taxamo’s e-commerce solutions and our new cloud-based VAT compliance platform, enabling us to support global businesses of all sizes wherever they transact across the end-to-end tax management process.”

Vertex differentiates itself in the industry by offering a worldwide tax content database across specific verticals, digital and physical goods, and addresses the complexities of the broadest set of global businesses, commerce platforms and marketplaces.

"Global digital and tax transformation means increased tax complexity, creating a pressing need for automated technology," said Kevin Permenter, IDC research director, financial applications. "Vertex is a leader in the indirect tax space with an enterprise client base. Recent acquisitions reflect enhanced strengths and integrations that are purpose-built to support all types of companies who are grappling with compliance in over 19,000 jurisdictions worldwide.”

About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Vertex

Vertex is a leading global provider of indirect tax software and solutions. The company’s mission is to deliver the most trusted tax technology enabling global businesses to transact, comply and grow with confidence. Vertex provides cloud-based and on-premise solutions that can be tailored to specific industries for major lines of indirect tax, including sales and consumer use, value added and payroll. Headquartered in North America, and with offices in South America and Europe, Vertex employs over 1,200 professionals and serves companies across the globe.

