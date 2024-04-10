Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’495 -0.1%  SPI 15’159 -0.1%  Dow 38’462 -1.1%  DAX 18’097 0.1%  Euro 0.9808 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’001 0.2%  Gold 2’333 -0.8%  Bitcoin 63’864 2.3%  Dollar 0.9129 1.0%  Öl 90.7 1.2% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156DocMorris4261528Lonza1384101NVIDIA994529Holcim1221405Kuros32581411ABB1222171Idorsia36346343
Top News
"Mammutbaum im Schrebergarten": Finanzspezialist Urs Birchler hält UBS für zu gross für die Schweiz
Rekordfahrt von Gold überträgt sich auf Silberpreis: Diese Gefahren sollten Silber-Anleger dennoch im Blick behalten
Krypto-Experte hält Bitcoin für unterbewertet und setzt Mega-Kursziel
Wasserstoff-Aktien: Analyst warnt vor Kapitalerhöhungen
Günstigere Alternative zu NVIDIA: Hier sehen Analysten noch Potenzial
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Aktie [Valor: 983327 / ISIN: US92532F1003]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
10.04.2024 22:46:10

Vertex Pharmaceuticals To Buy Alpine Immune Sciences For $4.9 Bln

finanzen.net zero Vertex Pharmaceuticals-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Vertex Pharmaceuticals
365.04 CHF 0.88%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX) Wednesday announced that it has agreed to acquire Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (ALPN), a biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing innovative, protein-based immunotherapies.

Vertex will acquire Alpine for $65 per share or around $4.9 billion in cash. The transaction was unanimously approved by both the Vertex and Alpine Boards of Directors and is anticipated to close later this quarter.

Alpine's lead molecule, povetacicept (ALPN-303), is a highly potent and effective dual antagonist of BAFF (B cell activating factor) and APRIL (a proliferation inducing ligand). Through Phase 2 development, povetacicept has shown potential best-in-class efficacy in IgA nephropathy (IgAN).

"Alpine is a compelling strategic fit for Vertex and furthers our ambition of using scientific innovation to create transformative medicines targeting serious diseases with high unmet need in specialty markets," said Reshma Kewalramani, M.D., FASN, Chief Executive Officer and President of Vertex. "We look forward to welcoming the talented Alpine team to Vertex and believe that together we can bring povetacicept, a potential best-in-class treatment for IgAN to patients faster. We also look forward to fully exploring povetacicept's potential as a 'pipeline-in-a-product' and adding Alpine's protein engineering and immunotherapy capabilities to Vertex's toolbox."

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten