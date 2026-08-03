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Vertex Pharmaceuticals Aktie 983327 / US92532F1003

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03.08.2026 22:23:14

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. Profit Climbs In Q2

Vertex Pharmaceuticals
380.97 CHF -0.33%
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(RTTNews) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $1.099 billion, or $4.31 per share. This compares with $1.032 billion, or $3.99 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.207 billion or $4.73 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.4% to $3.333 billion from $2.964 billion last year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.099 Bln. vs. $1.032 Bln. last year. -EPS: $4.31 vs. $3.99 last year. -Revenue: $3.333 Bln vs. $2.964 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $ 13.1 B To $ 13.2 B

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