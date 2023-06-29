Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
29.06.2023 14:00:00

Vertex Indirect Tax Chain Flow Accelerator Achieves SAP® Certified Integration with RISE with SAP S/4HANA® Cloud

Verte a
19.29 USD 2.61%
Kaufen Verkaufen

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) ("Vertex" or the "Company"), a global provider of tax technology solutions, announced today that its Vertex® Indirect Tax Chain Flow Accelerator has once again achieved SAP® certification as integrated with RISE with SAP S/4HANA® Cloud. The Chain Flow Accelerator reduces tax complexity by providing enhanced functionality for creation, configuration and visualization of transactions to improve value added tax (VAT) determination and efficiency.

Managing tax across Europe has become increasingly complex. For companies with cross border supply chains, ensuring consistent VAT treatment across all stages of a transaction requires constant management and configuration of data in the ERP system. The process is typically manual, complex, requires specific localized tax expertise, and involves significant support from IT.

Tax professionals use Vertex’s Chain Flow Accelerator to ensure consistent VAT treatment across the transaction while improving accuracy, reducing overpayments, reducing IT support, increasing tax department efficiency, and improving audit performance.

"The recertification of the Vertex Chain Flow Accelerator for SAP S/4HANA Cloud recognizes the high standard by which we develop our industry leading tax and technology solutions,” said Brian Wilchusky, senior director of SAP global partnerships, Vertex. "By achieving this exclusive designation, we continue to build on the strength of our decades-long partnership to elevate our customer’s experience with trusted, cloud-based solutions at a global scale.”

Vertex offers a full suite of SAP-certified solutions to help customers address their specific needs, regardless of how large their organization is, where they are conducting business or which combination of SAP solutions they are utilizing.

The SAP Integration and Certification Center (SAP ICC) has certified that the integration software for its Vertex® Indirect Tax Chain Flow Accelerator integrates with RISE with SAP S/4HANA Cloud using standard integration technologies.

For more information on the Vertex Indirect Tax Chain Flow Accelerator, click here.

About Vertex
Vertex, Inc. is a leading global provider of indirect tax solutions. The Company’s mission is to deliver the most trusted tax technology enabling global businesses to transact, comply and grow with confidence. Vertex provides solutions that can be tailored to specific industries for major lines of indirect tax, including sales and consumer use, value added and payroll. Headquartered in North America, and with offices in South America and Europe, Vertex employs over 1,400 professionals and serves companies across the globe.

For more information, visit www.vertexinc.com or follow on TwitterFacebook and LinkedIn.

COPYRIGHT © 2023 VERTEX, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS INTENDED FOR INFORMATION PURPOSES ONLY, MAY CHANGE AT ANY TIME IN THE FUTURE, AND IS NOT LEGAL OR TAX ADVICE. THE PRODUCT DIRECTION AND POTENTIAL ROADMAP INFORMATION IS NOT A GUARANTEE, MAY NOT BE INCORPORATED INTO ANY CONTRACT, AND IS NOT A COMMITMENT TO DELIVER ANY MATERIAL, CODE, OR FUNCTIONALITY. THIS INFORMATION SHOULD NOT BE RELIED UPON IN MAKING PURCHASING, LEGAL, OR TAX DECISIONS. THE DEVELOPMENT, RELEASE, AND TIMING OF ANY FEATURES OR FUNCTIONALITY DESCRIBED FOR VERTEX'S PRODUCTS REMAINS AT THE SOLE DISCRETION OF VERTEX, INC. ANY STATEMENTS IN THIS RELEASE THAT ARE NOT HISTORICAL FACTS ARE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS AS DEFINED IN THE U.S. PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995. ALL FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS ARE SUBJECT TO VARIOUS RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES DESCRIBED IN VERTEX'S FILINGS WITH THE U.S. SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION ("SEC") THAT COULD CAUSE ACTUAL RESULTS TO DIFFER MATERIALLY FROM EXPECTATIONS. VERTEX CAUTIONS READERS NOT TO PLACE UNDUE RELIANCE ON THESE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS WHICH VERTEX HAS NO OBLIGATION TO UPDATE.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

For more information, press only:
Rachel Litcofsky
Vertex, Inc.
mediainquiries@vertexinc.com


