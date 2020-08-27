27.08.2020 21:00:00

Verso Introduces Direct Mail Promotion: Vote for Verso Papers

MIAMISBURG, Ohio, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Verso Corporation (NYSE:VRS) today introduced a new direct mail promotion, Vote for Verso Papers, to create awareness of its extensive 7 & 9 pt. sheetfed, digital, web and inkjet printing papers amongst those designing and printing direct mail for political campaigns. The promotion was printed on a sheetfed printing press on Verso's Anthem Plus® Gloss, 7 pt. cover.

"Direct mail lets you reach the right voters with the right message," said Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing Aaron Haas. "In fact, mail works well for campaigns looking to reach specific audiences on topics and issues that are just not possible with mass communication, while connecting them to online content that provides more information on a candidate's views."

Verso Introduces Direct Mail Promotion: Vote for Verso Papers. Promotion Provides Tips for Reaching Voters during Political Campaigns.

The promotion includes a chart that helps those designing direct mail select the appropriate print method based on the level of personalization desired and print quantity, and choose the right 7 or 9 pt. Verso paper that meets United States Postal Service (USPS) direct mail requirements.

Haas adds, "Selecting Verso papers for printed collateral is an effective way for all U.S. candidates to convey their important political messaging, while demonstrating to voters that they support U.S. based companies like Verso and U.S. based manufacturing jobs. Moreover, because paper is both renewable and recyclable, using direct mail demonstrates a candidate's commitment to environmental sustainability."

To learn more about Verso's line of direct mail papers, please visit our website versoco.com.

About Verso
Verso Corporation is the turn-to company for those looking to successfully navigate the complexities of paper sourcing and performance. A leading North American producer of graphic and specialty papers, packaging papers and pulp, Verso provides insightful solutions that help drive improved customer efficiency, productivity, brand awareness and business results. Verso's long-standing reputation for quality and reliability is directly tied to our vision to be a company with passion that is respected and trusted by all. Verso's passion is rooted in ethical business practices that demand safe workplaces for our employees and sustainable wood sourcing for our products. This passion, combined with our flexible manufacturing capabilities and an unmatched commitment to product performance, delivery and service, make Verso a preferred choice among commercial printers, paper merchants and brokers, converters, publishers and other end users. For more information, visit us online at versoco.com.

Verso Corporation (PRNewsFoto/Verso Corporation)

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/verso-introduces-direct-mail-promotion-vote-for-verso-papers-301119986.html

SOURCE Verso Corporation

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CieFinRichemont 59.82
0.47 %
Novartis 78.95
0.22 %
Swisscom 511.20
-0.04 %
SGS 2’389.00
-0.08 %
Swiss Life Hldg 370.80
-0.32 %
LafargeHolcim 43.08
-1.40 %
Givaudan 3’798.00
-1.43 %
ABB 23.37
-1.43 %
Sika 214.20
-1.47 %
Roche Hldg G 316.70
-1.58 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

17:27
Euro Surges Against US Dollar Despite Negative Rates
14:43
Julius Bär Neuemissionen - u.a. mit JB 97.00% Barrier Capital Protection Zertifikat auf S&P 500 Index(R)
14:37
Vontobel: Neue Produkte mit 50% Barriere und 1 Jahr fixer Laufzeit
09:43
Weekly-Hits: Einzelhandel – Kauflaune nimmt wieder zu / Flughafen – Neuorientierung nach Absturz
08:59
Bullen übernehmen das Ruder
18.08.20
Berichtssaison geht zu Ende – CureVac startet durch | BX Swiss TV
14.08.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, Flughafen Zuerich
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

21.08.20
Schroders: Warum die Nachhaltigkeitsbewertung für eine Auslagerung zu wichtig ist
21.08.20
Schroders: Warum Anleger auf Zucker achten sollten
14.08.20
Schroders: Was kann uns die Covid-19-Krise im Kampf gegen den Klimawandel lehren?
mehr
Berichtssaison geht zu Ende – CureVac startet durch | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

NIO-Aktie aktuell: NIO büsst ein
Givaudan-Aktie leichter: Givaudan gibt Finanzziele bis 2025 bekannt
Tesla-Aktie springt nach Analystenkommentar auf Allzeithoch
Wall Street uneins -- SMI leichter -- DAX schliesst in Rot -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mehrheitlich im Minus
Evolva im ersten Semester von COVID-19 ausgebremst - Aktie fällt zurück
SMI und DAX beenden Handel im Plus -- Dow Jones schliesst freundlich, NASDAQ Composite nach Allzeithoch sehr fest -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich im Minus
Meyer Burger-Aktie aktuell: Meyer Burger mit roter Tendenz
Nach Wirecard-Bilanzskandal: So können sich Privatanleger schützen
Molecular Partners weitet Verlust im ersten Halbjahr aus - MP-Aktie macht Verluste wett
Goldman Sachs-Strategen zu Tech-Werten: Wachstumspotenzial nach wie vor gegeben

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street uneins -- SMI leichter -- DAX schliesst in Rot -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mehrheitlich im Minus
Die heimischen Märkte bewegten sich am Donnerstag in der Verlustzone. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte ebenfalls leichte Abschläge. Die Indizes an der Wall Street tendieren in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Die Indexkurse der wichtigsten Börsen in Asien wiesen am Donnerstag vorwiegend Verluste aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB