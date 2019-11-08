|
Verse One Music Distribution Launches Into the African Music Market
NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Verse One Media LLC, a digital music distribution and publishing administration company, is calling for submission of music works from both established and emerging record labels and artists from the following African countries:
Verse One has monitored the progress and growth of the African music scene over the years and think African music has grown in leaps and bounds — especially with the current rise of African musical acts such as Burnaboy, Tiwa Savage, Davido, Wizkid, Yemi Alade, Mr. Eazi, etc.
As African Music continues to blossom, there is a need to make sure that artists protect their art from intellectual espionage and maximize their earnings at the same time, while allowing the artists to focus on what they love to do most — making good music.
Music copyrights have become an increasing cause of concern. Many of the existing music distribution companies you know are might actually distribute music just to a handful of "major" stores, this limits your reach, especially for artists who want to gain international fame.
We are aware of the emotional trauma that comes with having once upon a time been a star, then suddenly fading away and losing relevance. We want to help artists to continue earning passive income. Therefore, it's our desire to help veteran artists who may no longer have substantial physical record sales from their back catalog to earn more from our digital platform. More
details about our service can be found here: https://verseone.net/digital-music-distribution
Why Artists should join Verse One Distribution.
The following should be noted
Follow the link below to learn more and sign up.
https://verseone.net/getting-started
Verse One Distribution is a division of Verse One Media LLC, registered in the State of Delaware, United States.
Correspondence please contact
Business Development Officer
+13025979099
africa@verseone.net
