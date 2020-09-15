15.09.2020 14:57:00

Versant Health Releases New White Paper About Telemedicine In Eye Care

BALTIMORE, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Although telemedicine has been available throughout healthcare for years, the COVID-19 environment has made its adoption rapid and widespread. While many medical specialties have heavily relied upon telehealth as a means to observe, interact with, and evaluate patients, ocular telemedicine requires a slightly different approach when it comes to managing eye health. 

Versant Health Logo (PRNewsfoto/Versant Health)

Versant Health has released a new white paper, Ocular telemedicine as an enhancement for in-person eye care, to explain how virtual eye care is evolving to meet patient needs. The white paper explores scenarios in which ocular telemedicine can appropriately aid ongoing eye care and augment in-person visits.  The paper makes clear that ocular telemedicine is not a replacement for in-office visits with eye-care professionals; instead, it enhances in-office visits by strengthening the ongoing relationship between patients and providers.

"Ocular telemedicine has the capability to transform access to care by individualizing the types of services patients can access both virtually and in-person," says Dr. Mark Ruchman, Chief Medical Officer at Versant Health and contributor to the white paper. "While many interventions, including eye exams, remote retinal imaging and monitoring of degenerative eye issues can be addressed virtually, the future of eye care is integrated, with both in-person and virtual visits essential to maintaining eye health."

To support continuity of care, patient safety & satisfaction, and the doctor-patient relationship, Versant Health has developed an approach to telemedicine reimbursement for eye care and has made ongoing modifications to telemedicine policies based on state and federal emergency mandates.

To learn more, download the Ocular telemedicine as an enhancement for in-person eye care white paper from the Versant Health website.

Explore the services Versant Health offers at https://versanthealth.com/services/.

About Versant Health

Versant Health is one of the nation's leading managed vision care companies serving nearly 35 million members nationwide. Through our Davis Vision plans and Superior Vision plans, we help members enjoy the wonders of sight through healthy eyes and vision. Providing vision and eye health solutions that range from routine vision benefits to medical management, Versant Health has a unique visibility and scale across the total eye health value chain. As a result, members enjoy a seamless experience with access to one of the broadest provider networks in the industry and an exclusive frame collection. Commercial groups, individuals, third parties, and health plans that serve government-sponsored programs such as Medicaid and Medicare are among our valued customers.

For more information visit versanthealth.com.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/versant-health-releases-new-white-paper-about-telemedicine-in-eye-care-301131274.html

SOURCE Versant Health

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Roche Hldg G 337.55
2.29 %
Alcon 52.48
2.22 %
Novartis 83.25
1.65 %
The Swatch Grp 217.90
1.44 %
Adecco Group 51.12
1.35 %
Nestle 110.10
0.36 %
Swiss Life Hldg 377.00
0.24 %
Swiss Re 75.72
0.00 %
UBS Group 11.29
-1.22 %
CS Group 10.11
-1.51 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

14:00
Übernahmen und Fusionsspekulationen treiben die Kurse | BX Swiss TV
10:12
Vontobel: derimail - Daimler - Transformation in der Krise
08:55
SMI lässt es zum Wochenstart ruhig angehen
06:24
Daily Markets: S&P500 – 10er-EMA entscheidend / Novartis – Hält der 200er-EMA?
14.09.20
Sector Rotation in Equities
11.09.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 7.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Allianz, AXA, Swiss Life, Swiss Re, Zurich Insurance
10.09.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 15.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11.09.20
Schroders: Sechs Gründe, die für eine beschleunigte Automatisierung sprechen
02.09.20
Schroders: Wie Private-Equity-Co-Investments die Anlagerenditen nach einer Krise beschleunigen können
31.08.20
Schroders: Vorsicht vor der "BEVI"-Blase in Asien
mehr
Übernahmen und Fusionsspekulationen treiben die Kurse | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Weber und Rohner planen anscheinend Fusion von UBS und Credit Suisse - Aktien ziehen an
Siegfried-Aktie zieht deutlich an: Siegfried wird Impfstoff von BioNTech und Pfizer abfüllen
Relief Therapeutics-Aktie bricht dennoch ein: Gewinn im ersten Halbjahr
Warren Buffett bereits investiert: Alles Wichtige zum Börsengang von Snowflake
Goldpreis: Nach der EZB-Sitzung ist vor der Fed-Sitzung
Ölgigiant BP: Zeitalter steigender Ölnachfrage ist vorbei - BP-Aktie leichter
Nach neuem Bericht über mögliche Fusion: CS- und UBS-Aktien geben nach
Deshalb legt der Euro zum US-Dollar zu - wenig Bewegung zum Franken
Nestlé-Aktie wechselt ins Minus: Übernahmeangebot für US-Firma Aimmune läuft bis am 9. Oktober
ARYZTA-Aktie zieht klar an: VRP-Kandidat Andreas Schmid nimmt sich aus dem Rennen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street vorbörslich höher -- SMI und DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
An der Wall Street werden am Dienstag wieder Gewinne erwartet. Der heimische Aktienmarkt und der deutsche DAX legen am Dienstag zu. Asiens Indizes fanden am Dienstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB