Versant Health Releases New White Paper About Telemedicine In Eye Care

BALTIMORE, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Although telemedicine has been available throughout healthcare for years, the COVID-19 environment has made its adoption rapid and widespread. While many medical specialties have heavily relied upon telehealth as a means to observe, interact with, and evaluate patients, ocular telemedicine requires a slightly different approach when it comes to managing eye health.

Versant Health has released a new white paper, Ocular telemedicine as an enhancement for in-person eye care , to explain how virtual eye care is evolving to meet patient needs. The white paper explores scenarios in which ocular telemedicine can appropriately aid ongoing eye care and augment in-person visits. The paper makes clear that ocular telemedicine is not a replacement for in-office visits with eye-care professionals; instead, it enhances in-office visits by strengthening the ongoing relationship between patients and providers.

"Ocular telemedicine has the capability to transform access to care by individualizing the types of services patients can access both virtually and in-person," says Dr. Mark Ruchman, Chief Medical Officer at Versant Health and contributor to the white paper. "While many interventions, including eye exams, remote retinal imaging and monitoring of degenerative eye issues can be addressed virtually, the future of eye care is integrated, with both in-person and virtual visits essential to maintaining eye health."

To support continuity of care, patient safety & satisfaction, and the doctor-patient relationship, Versant Health has developed an approach to telemedicine reimbursement for eye care and has made ongoing modifications to telemedicine policies based on state and federal emergency mandates.

