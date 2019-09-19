+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
Versant Health Highlights Connection Between Renal Disease and Blindness

BALTIMORE, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Versant Health, a leading national managed eye health and vision plan company, warns patients about the rarely discussed—and potentially blinding—connection between kidney health and vision.

Versant Health Logo (PRNewsfoto/Versant Health)

The average person rarely thinks of renal, or kidney, disease affecting vision, but there many underlying factors that can affect kidney health and vision. High blood pressure and diabetes can increase the risk for chronic kidney disease, and both conditions also increase the risk for retinopathies and impaired vision. Additionally, high blood pressure and diabetes are also two of the more than 30 conditions that can be detected in a routine eye exam.

"Renal disease can have a profound effect on vision," says Mark Ruchman, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Versant Health. "When the kidneys are compromised, it can lead to a number of ocular changes, including lid edema, a graying of the conjunctiva, and degenerative changes, including calcification of the cornea and retinopathy. In rare, severe cases, retinal detachment can occur."

Chronic kidney disease affects 14 percent of Americans, and more than 661,000 have kidney failure. And like high blood pressure, kidney disease often has no overt symptoms in the early stages, often going undetected until it is significantly advanced.

As such, people suspected of poor kidney health, particularly end-stage renal disease, should have a thorough eye exam as soon as possible to protect their vision—and possibly their life.

About Versant Health
Versant Health is one of the nation's leading managed vision care companies serving more than 33 million members nationwide. Through our Davis Vision plans and Superior Vision plans, we help members enjoy the wonders of sight through healthy eyes and vision. Providing vision and eye health solutions that range from routine vision benefits to medical management, Versant Health has a unique visibility and scale across the total eye health value chain. As a result, members enjoy a seamless experience with access to one of the broadest eye care professional networks in the industry and an exclusive frame collection. Commercial groups, individuals, third parties, and health plans that serve government-sponsored programs such as Medicaid and Medicare are among our valued customers.

For more information visit versanthealth.com.

Reference: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4377818/

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/versant-health-highlights-connection-between-renal-disease-and-blindness-300921869.html

SOURCE Versant Health

