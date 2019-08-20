Versa Networks Partners with Tangible Technology to Offer Software-Defined Managed Services for Australia Enterprises

SYDNEY, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Versa Networks, innovator of the Secure Cloud IP Platform, announced a partnership with Tangible Technology, an emerging IT services and solutions provider of cloud, voice and network security solutions for the Australia market. Tangible Technology will bring Versa's visionary SD-Branch solutions to small, medium and large enterprises who want to benefit from a secure, flexible and customizable managed services experience, accelerating the customer's enterprise digital transformation journey.

Organizations of all sizes with distributed computing branch networks are realizing the limitations inherent in conventional WAN infrastructures: network complexity, lack of agility, increasing cost of network operations and management, lack of visibility and scaling up bandwidth demands. Through Tangible managed network services, Versa provides solutions to overcome traditional challenges of conventional WAN connectivity.

"Tangible will offer its enterprise clients a broad range of integrated services such as Cloud/SaaS acceleration and enterprise-class security, along with a highly granular monitoring and analytics dashboard for delivering secure application and network performance, reliability and SLA attainment," said Kumar Mehta, Co-Founder and CDO, Versa Networks. "Versa's differentiated solution enables Tangible to offer ubiquitous connectivity, along with SD-WAN and security services, at significant Capex savings to our mutual customers, while also providing an attractive value proposition to any enterprise traditionally held back by limited availability of skilled IT resources."

Tangible leverages Versa FlexVNF, a secure Cloud IP multi-service, multi-tenant software platform recommended by NSS Labs for security-enabled SD-WAN and enterprise-class next-generation firewall, providing a complete suite of Layer 3 to Layer 7 security, NGFW, SWG and UTM functionality. Versa was named a Visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure, and was rated in the top three use cases for small, medium and large deployments, and number one for SD-WAN features, in Gartner's research report: Critical Capabilities for WAN Edge Infrastructure.

"Combining one software solution to address both the SD-WAN and network security markets represents a multi-billion-dollar annual revenue opportunity for MSP solution providers, transcending traditional hardware-oriented edge connectivity solutions," said Matt Adams, Channel Sales Director, Tangible Technology. "Tangible is leading the movement to digital transformation and multi-cloud migration with a highly differentiated managed services model based on Versa's software-defined networking solutions."

Enterprises subscribing to Tangible's software-defined manage services will realize:

An SD-WAN solution that seamlessly supports hybrid and public cloud infrastructures

Excellent application and network user experience

Lower Capex and a significant reduction in WAN TCO (total cost of ownership)

100% uptime with redundancy, resiliency and HA over broadband/wireless/LTE

10x improvement in bandwidth compared to traditional WAN-based MPLS alone

Integrated network security with Next Generation Firewall, Secure Web Gateway and Unified Threat Management features

Versa and Tangible made the announcement in conjunction with Versa's sponsorship of the WAN Summit Sydney, which is featuring Versa co-founder Kumar Mehta on the day one opening panel, "Making The Most of SD-WAN – Lessons Learned From POC To Pilot & Implementation," 21 August at the Sydney Hilton.

About Versa Networks

Versa Networks is the innovator of Secure Cloud IP architecture, a next-generation software platform that delivers integrated cloud, networking and security services. Versa's visionary solution, with an unrivaled depth of features and capabilities, enables enterprises to transition off legacy WANs to achieve business agility, branch modernization, and TCO advantages that accelerate the customer's digital transformation journey. The company has transacted over 150,000 software licenses through service providers, partners and enterprises globally. Versa Networks is privately held and funded by Sequoia Capital, Mayfield, Artis Ventures, Verizon Ventures, Comcast Ventures, and Liberty Global Ventures.

For more information, visit https://www.versa-networks.com or follow Versa Networks on Twitter @versanetworks.

About Tangible Technology

Tangible Technology is an Australian IT firm specializing in the delivery of comprehensive and fully managed IT solutions and support for hospitality, gaming, travel, tourism, aviation, not-for-profit, retail and e-commerce businesses. Tangible's technical expertise, exhaustive range of IT skills and local presence to Australian businesses allows it to offer differentiated solutions to meet the client's IT demands.

For more information, visit https://www.tangible.tech/

Versa Networks Media Contact:

publicrelations@versa-networks.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/versa-networks-partners-with-tangible-technology-to-offer-software-defined-managed-services-for-australia-enterprises-300904615.html

SOURCE Versa Networks