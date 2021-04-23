Verrency Ranked Number 1 Fastest Growing Technology Company in Australia on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ Asia Pacific 2020 Ranking

Attributes its 2,752% Revenue Growth to its ability to solve a global banking infrastructure problem – how to deliver innovative consumer services without migrating off legacy platforms.

MELBOURNE, Australia, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verrency today announced that it ranked Number 15 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ Asia Pacific 2020, a ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology companies in Asia Pacific. Rankings are based on percentage revenue growth over three years. Verrency grew 2,752% percent during this period. Verrency was the highest-ranking Australian company on the index.

Verrency's CEO & Founder, David Link, credits the company's modern technology platform, dedicated global team, and Verrency's ability to meet the exponentially increasing need for banks to differentiate themselves around the moment of payment with the company's 2,752% revenue growth over the past three years. He said, "We are honoured and thrilled to have Verrency recognised by Deloitte as the fastest growing technology company in Australia in their 2020 Fast 500 Ranking. Our commitment to driving payments innovation for banks on the global stage - as an enabling infrastructure SaaS platform - has been core to our operations since Verrency started in 2016."

"Being ranked on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ is an impressive achievement, especially because today's technology companies are thriving in extraordinarily competitive and changeable environments," said Mike Horne, Asia Pacific Deloitte Private Leader. "We applaud Verrency for being the top ranked Australian company on the index."

Overall, companies that ranked on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ Asia Pacific 2020 program had an average growth rate of 551 percent.

Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ Asia Pacific selection and qualifications

The Technology Fast 500™ list is compiled from the Deloitte Asia Pacific Technology Fast 50 programs, nominations submitted directly to the Technology Fast 500™, and public company database research. To qualify for the Technology Fast 500™, entrants must have had base-year operating revenues of at least US$ 50,000. Entrants must also be public or private companies headquartered in Asia Pacific and must be a "technology company," defined as a company that develops or owns proprietary technology that contributes to a significant portion of the company's operating revenues; or manufactures a technology-related product; or devotes a high percentage of effort to the research and development of technology. Using other companies' technology in a unique way does not qualify.

About Verrency

Verrency puts financial institutions back at the centre of customer engagement. Verrency's highly secure "low-code" industrial-grade payments innovation platform helps issuers to acquire and retain customers and increase payment spend while increasing security, control and connectability. Verrency works behind the scenes to enable new customer experiences and delivery of value-added services for an issuer's customers quickly and easily without major changes to existing payments infrastructure or the need to integrate to point-of-sale systems. Verrency also enables issuing banks and processors to rapidly connect to third-party services via its extensive FinTech ecosystem with little to no integration. For more information, see www.verrency.com.

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited ("DTTL"), its global network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") and each of its member firms and their affiliated entities are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL does not provide services to clients. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more.

Deloitte Asia Pacific Limited is a company limited by guarantee and a member firm of DTTL. Members of Deloitte Asia Pacific Limited and their related entities, each of which are separate and independent legal entities, provide services from more than 100 cities across the region, including Auckland, Bangkok, Beijing, Hanoi, Hong Kong, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Melbourne, Osaka, Shanghai, Singapore, Sydney, Taipei and Tokyo.

Deloitte Private is the brand under which firms in the Deloitte network provide services to privately owned entities and high-net-worth individuals.

© 2020. For information, contact Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited.