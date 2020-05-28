Bitcoin steigt nach dem Halving wieder über 9‘000 Franken. Jetzt Bitcoin handeln! -w-
Verra Mobility to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

MESA, Ariz., May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Verra Mobility (NASDAQ: VRRM), a leading provider of smart mobility technology solutions, today announced its scheduled virtual participation at the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • R.W. Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference - David Roberts, CEO, and Patricia Chiodo, CFO, are scheduled to participate with a virtual presentation on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 10:50 AM ET.
  • Morgan Stanley Virtual Payments & FinTech Symposium - David Roberts, CEO, and Patricia Chiodo, CFO, are scheduled to participate with a virtual presentation on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 2:30 PM ET.
  • William Blair & Co. 40th Annual Growth Stock Conference - David Roberts, CEO, and Patricia Chiodo, CFO, are scheduled to participate with a virtual presentation on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 4:40 PM CT (5:40 PM ET).

A live webcast, as well as the replay, of these presentations will be accessible from the Investor Calendar section of Verra Mobility's website at http://ir.verramobility.com/.

About Verra Mobility
Verra Mobility is committed to developing and using the latest in technology and data intelligence to help make transportation safer and easier. As a global company, Verra Mobility sits at the center of the mobility ecosystem – one that brings together vehicles, devices, information, and people to solve complex challenges faced by our customers and the constituencies they serve.

Verra Mobility serves the world's largest commercial fleets and rental car companies to manage tolling transactions and violations for millions of vehicles. As a leading provider of connected systems, Verra Mobility processes millions of transactions each year through connectivity with more than 50 individual tolling authorities and more than 400 issuing authorities. Verra Mobility also fosters the development of safe cities, partnering with law enforcement agencies, transportation departments and school districts across North America operating thousands of red-light, speed, bus lane and school bus stop arm safety cameras. Arizona-based Verra Mobility operates in more than 15 countries. For more information, visit www.verramobility.com.

Investor Contact:

Marc P. Griffin
ICR, Inc., for Verra Mobility 
646-277-1290
IR@verramobility.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/verra-mobility-to-present-at-upcoming-investor-conferences-301067294.html

SOURCE Verra Mobility

