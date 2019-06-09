VeroScience Presents New Pipeline Data for Metabolic Disease Therapies at 2019 American Diabetes Association Meeting

TIVERTON, R.I., June 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VeroScience LLC, presented six preclinical studies aimed at new therapeutic approaches for obesity, prediabetes, type 2 diabetes, and Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease/ Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NAFLD/NASH) at the American Diabetes Association's 79th Scientific Sessions in San Francisco, Calif. on June 9, 2019.

In composite, the studies demonstrate safe and effective methodologies for the inhibition of NASH progression and reversal of existing fibrotic NASH in murine model systems. They also highlight a new therapeutic approach for the treatment of obesity as well as for prediabetes and type 2 diabetes that can produce lasting benefits on glycemic control long after the cessation of therapy in animal models of these diseases. The treatment regimens employ circadian neuroendocrine resetting therapy®, a method for readjusting aberrant clock controlled biochemical physiology induced by western lifestyle (e.g., high fat/sugar diet, psychosocial stress, altered sleep/wake architecture).

Dr. Anthony H. Cincotta, Chief Science Officer of VeroScience, stated, "We are excited about the prospects of utilizing these new therapeutic strategies to safely treat the continuum of metabolic disorders induced by westernized lifestyle, particularly the reversal of existing NASH. We anticipate moving these methodologies towards clinical testing."

Circadian Neuroendocrine Resetting Therapy® is a method for adjusting brain biological clock circuit neuronal activity that modulates neuroendocrine control of whole body physiology, including metabolism, immunology, reproduction, and behavior.

VeroScience LLC, is a privately held biotechnology and healthcare product development company with main offices and laboratories in Tiverton, Rhode Island. VeroScience holds the NDA and related intellectual property for Cycloset for the treatment of type 2 diabetes and has a large patent portfolio that supports its preclinical and clinical development programs and product pipeline in the areas of metabolism, immunology and oncology. VeroScience leverages its intellectual property and products in out-licensing and collaborative arrangements with appropriate industry partners.

