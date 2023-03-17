SMI 10'719 1.9%  SPI 14'024 2.4%  Dow 32'247 1.2%  DAX 14'967 1.6%  Euro 0.9865 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'117 2.0%  Gold 1'919 0.0%  Bitcoin 23'242 2.5%  Dollar 0.9297 -0.3%  Öl 74.7 0.6% 
Die neue Moonswatch von Swatch und Omega - Kritiker erheben die Stimme
Tech-Unternehmen zögerlich bei Börsengängen: Deshalb dürfte die Stimmung am IPO-Markt auch 2023 gedämpft bleiben
Unterstützung für Twitter: Deshalb bedankt sich Tesla-Chef Elon Musk bei Apple und Disney
Spotify startet NFT-Pilotprojekt - der BAYC ist involviert
Wahrheit oder Mythos: Börsenweisheiten unter der Lupe
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
17.03.2023 01:23:00

Vernon Litigation Files Arbitration Claim On Behalf of Investor Allegedly Duped By Barred Broker Howard J. Goldman

NAPLES, Fla., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vernon Litigation Group, based in Naples, Florida is representing a retiree with dyslexia, who was allegedly solicited to invest by barred broker Howard J. Goldman. Our client was allegedly solicited to invest in a trading program run by Mr. Goldman through Velocity Clearing, LLC. Velocity Clearing allegedly failed to disclose to our client that Mr. Goldman was not a registered representative of Velocity Clearing, and that Mr. Goldman had been barred by FINRA over 20 years ago. Velocity Clearing permitted Mr. Goldman to enter short sale trades on behalf of our client, losing more than 80% of his account in less than one month.

Vernon Litigation Group

FINRA rules require representatives in the securities industry to be properly registered. As a result of Velocity Clearing's alleged regulatory breach, the investor is seeking compensatory damages, punitive damages, costs, interest, and attorney's fees under the Florida Securities Act Chapter 517. If you, or someone you know was solicited to invest by Howard J. Goldman, please contact one of our securities attorneys to discuss your rights.

securities arbitration and litigation claims  For more information, visit our website at http://www.vernonlitigation.com/ or contact Vernon Litigation Group by phone at 1-877-649-5394 or by e-mail at info@vernonlitigation.com to speak with a representative of Vernon Litigation Group. SHARE

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vernon-litigation-files-arbitration-claim-on-behalf-of-investor-allegedly-duped-by-barred-broker-howard-j-goldman-301774689.html

SOURCE Vernon Litigation Group

Aktien aktuell: Wolters Kluwer, Mastercard 💳 & UnitedHealth mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: UBS, LVMH & Constellation Brands

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

16.03.23 Julius Bär: 11.75% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) mit Lock-In auf BNP Paribas SA, ING Groep NV, Deutsche Bank AG, Societe Generale SA
16.03.23 DAX fällt unter 14.700 Punkte: EZB erhöht Leitzinsen um 0,50 Prozentpunkte
16.03.23 UBS KeyInvest: Dividenden - Startschuss in die Erntesaison / Barrick Gold - Interessante Konditionen
16.03.23 Vontobel: derimail - BRCs mit nur einem Basiswert
16.03.23 Marktüberblick: Banken erneut auf Talfahrt
16.03.23 Credit Suisse benötigt Finanzhilfe
10.03.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 19.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ams-OSRAM
02.02.23 ☕ Today in markets, Stocks rally 📈 ECB"s Conference 🎙️Tech Earnings 💼 👀👇
Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'097.86 19.99 T8SSMU
Short 11'352.74 13.63 TSSMOU
Short 11'769.13 8.80 GMSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'719.10 16.03.2023 17:30:04
Long 10'269.20 19.45 AOSSMU
Long 10'025.50 13.54 5SSMZU
Long 9'651.90 8.99 3SSM7U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

CS-Aktie mit zweistelligem Kurssprung: Credit Suisse leiht sich Milliardenbetrag von der SNB
Nach Zinserhöhung der EZB: Wall Street schliesst mit Gewinnen -- SMI schliesst freundlich -- DAX steigt zum Handelsende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
ChatGPT: Auf die Top-Aktien der AI-Revolution setzen!
Zurich Insurance-Aktie fällt hinter Konkurrenten zurück: UBS-Experte hält Zurich für untervertreten
Deshalb sacken Euro und Franken zum Dollar ab
Credit Suisse-Aktie: US-Finanzministerium prüft wohl Engagement von US-Banken bei CS - SNB hilft wenn nötig mit Liquidität
UBS und Credit Suisse widersetzen sich offenbar einer Zwangsfusion - CS droht Sammelklage in den USA
Relief-Aktie mit kräftigem Plus: Relief Therapeutics verkauft seine PKU-Riegel neu auch in Europa
Swiss Re-Aktie legt zu: Starke SST-Quote zum Jahresanfang - Konzern-Chef verdient 2022 weniger
