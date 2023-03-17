|
17.03.2023 01:23:00
Vernon Litigation Files Arbitration Claim On Behalf of Investor Allegedly Duped By Barred Broker Howard J. Goldman
NAPLES, Fla., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vernon Litigation Group, based in Naples, Florida is representing a retiree with dyslexia, who was allegedly solicited to invest by barred broker Howard J. Goldman. Our client was allegedly solicited to invest in a trading program run by Mr. Goldman through Velocity Clearing, LLC. Velocity Clearing allegedly failed to disclose to our client that Mr. Goldman was not a registered representative of Velocity Clearing, and that Mr. Goldman had been barred by FINRA over 20 years ago. Velocity Clearing permitted Mr. Goldman to enter short sale trades on behalf of our client, losing more than 80% of his account in less than one month.
FINRA rules require representatives in the securities industry to be properly registered. As a result of Velocity Clearing's alleged regulatory breach, the investor is seeking compensatory damages, punitive damages, costs, interest, and attorney's fees under the Florida Securities Act Chapter 517. If you, or someone you know was solicited to invest by Howard J. Goldman, please contact one of our securities attorneys to discuss your rights.
securities arbitration and litigation claims For more information, visit our website at http://www.vernonlitigation.com/ or contact Vernon Litigation Group by phone at 1-877-649-5394 or by e-mail at info@vernonlitigation.com to speak with a representative of Vernon Litigation Group. SHARE
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vernon-litigation-files-arbitration-claim-on-behalf-of-investor-allegedly-duped-by-barred-broker-howard-j-goldman-301774689.html
SOURCE Vernon Litigation Group
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Attraktive Konditionen für kurze Zeit (Anzeige)
Bis zum 20.03.2023 können Sie bei Swissquote Barrier Reverse Convertibles ohne Zeichnungsgebühren und mit Coupons von mindestens 12 Prozent pro Jahr bei Zeichnungen handeln!
Aktien aktuell: Wolters Kluwer, Mastercard 💳 & UnitedHealth mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: UBS, LVMH & Constellation Brands
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Zinserhöhung der EZB: Wall Street schliesst mit Gewinnen -- SMI schliesst freundlich -- DAX steigt zum Handelsende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich im Donnerstagshandel von seiner freundlichen Seite. Der deutsche Leitindex notierte ebenfalls höher. An der Wall Street ist am Donnerstag Erholung angesagt. An den Börsen in Fernost übernahmen am Donnerstag die Bären das Ruder.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}