26.05.2021 22:10:00

Vermont Creamery's Sea Salt Cultured Butter Wins sofi Gold from Specialty Food Association

WEBSTERVILLE, Vt., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vermont Creamery, known for consciously created fresh and aged cheeses, cultured butter, and culinary creams, announced it won the Specialty Food Association's coveted Gold sofi™ Award in the "Other Dairy" category for Sea Salt Cultured Butter, bringing total awards to 20 in six years. This prestigious award marks an important milestone in the brand's long-term commitment to bring artisan-quality products to a broader audience.

Vermont Creamery Sea Salt Cultured Butter

This award, the first Gold and second trophy for Vermont Creamery's Sea Salt Cultured Butter, showcases its superior taste and texture, a driving factor behind why it's appearing on shelves nationwide with 286 percent growth year over year, positioning the brand as an emerging leader in the dairy aisle. In its mission to achieve artisanal quality at scale, Vermont Creamery is dedicated to "Taste Above All," crafting this higher-fat cultured butter in Vermont with fresh cream, sea salt, and live bacterial cultures. Cultured overnight and slow churned, it delivers flavor notes of buttermilk and hazelnut that can only be achieved with time. This proprietary process results in a creamy, luxurious texture, setting an industry standard for taste.

"We are truly grateful to be acknowledged again by our industry colleagues at the SFA," said Adeline Druart, president of Vermont Creamery. "This award is well-deserved appreciation for the dedicated 'Bettermakers' that work tirelessly creating best in class products for consumers. Our mission is to not only produce a superior suite of traditionally crafted products with no shortcuts, but also, to enable new consumers that haven't been exposed to these products to experience Vermont Creamery. With roots in specialty food and a 36-year heritage of making small-batch, hand-crafted dairy products, we believe higher quality artisan foods should be widely available. We have worked diligently the past three years to prove that craftsmanship can be scaled without sacrificing quality and that the benefits of artisan food can be shared more widely."

A Certified B Corporation since 2014, Vermont Creamery invests in its surrounding communities, paying competitive starting wages, supporting local economies, advocating for progressive family-friendly benefits and partnering with an established network of family farms.

For the complete list of the winners, visit https://www.specialtyfood.com/ 

About Vermont Creamery: www.vermontcreamery.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vermont-creamerys-sea-salt-cultured-butter-wins-sofi-gold-from-specialty-food-association-301300301.html

SOURCE Vermont Creamery

﻿

