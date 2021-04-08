WASHINGTON, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2021/Verizon-Recalls-2-5-Million-Ellipsis-Jetpack-Mobile-Hotspots-Imported-by-Franklin-Wireless-Due-to-Fire-and-Burn-Hazards

Recall Summary

Name of Product: Ellipsis Jetpack mobile hotspots

Hazard: The lithium ion battery in the hotspots can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.

Remedy: Replace

Consumers can reduce the risk of hazard by powering the unit off, unplugging it from its power source and store in a place away from children, on top a hard surface with adequate ventilation around the unit and away from combustibles until it can be properly returned to Verizon.

If consumers must use the product for internet access, then they should take the following steps:

Turn the recalled hotspot "on" and plug it in to allow the hotspot to receive two over-the-air automatic software updates that:

(a) enable the device's identifying number to be viewed on its scrolling screen and



(b) prevent the device from charging while the device is plugged in and powered on.

After the software update is applied, users should:

(a) Leave the device powered on while it is plugged in.



(b) When not in use, the device should be turned off, unplugged from its power source, and securely stored.

Consumers should use the contact information below to receive a replacement hotspot free of charge and a return envelope to return the Ellipsis to Verizon for safe disposal.

Schools that provided the recalled Ellipsis Jetpack to students have been contacted by Verizon with instructions on receiving replacement hotspots free of charge and mailing packages to return the recalled Ellipsis Jetpacks to Verizon for safe disposal.

Parents whose children received the recalled Ellipsis Jetpack from their schools should contact their school for instructions on how to receive a free replacement device and return their recalled Ellipsis Jetpacks.

Consumer Contact:

Verizon toll-free at 855-205-2627 from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET or online at www.EllipsisJetpackRecall.expertinquiry.com or www.verizon.com and click on "Recalls" on the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 2.5 million

Description:

This recall involves Ellipsis Jetpack mobile hotspots imported by Franklin Wireless Corp. The recalled Jetpacks are dark navy plastic oval devices that are about 3.5 inches wide and 2.25 inches tall. "Verizon" is printed below the digital display window on the front of the device. The charger provided with the recalled Jetpacks has a sticker on the wire that states: Compatible: FWC MHS900L, Model: FWCR900TVL, DC151030.

Incidents/Injuries: Verizon has received 15 reports of devices overheating, including six reports of fire damage to bedding or flooring and two reports of minor burn injuries.

Sold At: Verizon stores nationwide, and other stores and to school districts nationwide and online at www.verizon.com from April 2017 through March 2021 for between $50 to $150.

Importer: Franklin Wireless Corp., of San Diego, Calif.

Distributor: Cellco Partnership, d/b/a Verizon Wireless, of Basking Ridge, New Jersey

Manufactured in:Vietnam and Taiwan

This recall was conducted voluntarily by the company under CPSC's Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.

Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.

For lifesaving information:

- Visit CPSC.gov.

- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.

- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.

- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.

- Call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).

- Contact a media specialist.

Release Number: 21-106

Note: Due to the extraordinary circumstances surrounding COVID-19, some of the remedies identified in recall press releases may not be available at this time. Consumers should check with recalling firms for further details. It is important to remember that CPSC and recalling firms urge consumers not to use recalled products.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/verizon-recalls-2-5-million-ellipsis-jetpack-mobile-hotspots-imported-by-franklin-wireless-due-to-fire-and-burn-hazards-301265412.html

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission